As temperatures heat up going into summer months, racing fever will also increase across the country, and of course right here with and at Homestead Motor Speedway.
With all the upcoming races and events there, I got to speak with one of Nascar’s rising stars – Austin Cindric – about his love of the sport, his plans for it this year, and more on and off the track.
Cindric’s career roared to a start when he won a bronze medal in the 2014 X-Games RallyCross competition, after which he competed in his first Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International in August 2019, and is the youngest winner of the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series.
In addition to other numerous accolades since then, Cindric finished second overall in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.
For him, it’s been the only thing he ever wanted to do.
“I’ve never known anything different,” Cindric said, “ [I’ve] been around racing my entire life, it’s all I know, all I really care about.”
Born in Columbus, Ohio, the 23-year-old racer currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina and spoke about one of his goals for the 2022 race season.
“This year, there’s certainly an emphasis on continuing to learn and grow, not just because I’m a rookie in the series,” said Cindric, “but also we’ve got a brand new race car.”
Driving the number 2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske in the Nascar Cup Series for the past four seasons, Cindric discussed how getting a handle on the new vehicles is just as important this year, as he competes for Rookie of The Year honors.
“I think the biggest underlying factor for the year is learning the cars, and trying to figure out how to optimize them and still maintain the execution necessary to win races,” Cindric said.
Cindric also talked about the difference in fan turnout this year, versus last year due to pandemic restrictions.
“The races have been really exciting,” said Cindric, “whether we’ve been part of the exciting finishes or not, I mean having a sold-out Daytona 500 this year was awesome, quite a few sold-out crowds already this season.”
Starting back in 2018 however, Cindric began working on a different passion project: a 1993 Volvo 240 station wagon, named Earl, that he bought on Craigslist.
“I kind of have a bit of affection for the car, but that’s not the cool thing about it,” Cindric said, “I’m putting in a 5-liter Coyote from a Mustang inside the station wagon, so it’ll be a 500-horsepower station wagon.”
As such, Cindric noted how the unique, one of a kind car has been another exciting and beneficial part of his life.
“I've been doing all the work myself,” said Cindric. “I can’t say I’ve had a lot of time recently to work on it, but it’s been a fun process, it’s been a rewarding project to do; I’ve certainly learned a lot, I like working on it, it’s kind of therapy in some sense, but it’s always a great conversation topic for sure.”
In his free time, Cindric can be found playing Rocket League, Fortnite, or even Call of Duty, and spoke about why videogames like these are his preferred method of unwinding.
“I’m very much a casual gamer, I usually try to play most nights I’m home, get on with a couple of my buddies and decompress after a long day,” Cindric said.
Nonetheless, being able to compete in Nascar is where Cindric finds the competition he’s always deeply craved.
“It’s the best of the best, and there's no higher level,” said Cindric. “I’m just as interested, just as motivated to prove myself at the top level – I want to be the best, and the only way to do so is to beat the best.”
As a result and with the drive he has for racing, Cindric wished the same for others, in whatever they love and pursue.
“I feel very fortunate that I have something like that, something that I care that much about, and I encourage anybody that has something like that, [something] that powerful for them, to go after it and get it,” Cindric said.
