Inter Miami CF Co-owner David Beckham has committed to participating in the ALL IN Challenge, the largest digital fundraiser ever. The campaign aims to raise funds for Corona virus crisis relief efforts.
“There are so many families being affected by this terrible situation, who are struggling to find money for food and we want to support brilliant charities who are doing some incredible work every single day under such difficult circumstances,” said Beckham.
Through the auction, Beckham will offer fans an opportunity to play fútbol with him at the Inter Miami CF Training Complex. The winner of the auction will be asked to form a team of five, including themselves, to spend a surreal day with the legendary English soccer player.
After playing a game of 5-on-5 against Beckham and his team, the lucky winners will grab lunch before settling in the owners' suite to watch a game with him, and owners Jorge Mas and Marcelo Claure, to cheer on Inter Miami
toward a win when it is safe to return to play this season at the Club’s new stadium.
To bid on the auction and experience this unique opportunity, visit http://intermiamicf.co/BeckhamAllInChallenge.
Beckham is one of a number of celebrities donating a prized possession or offering a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience. The ALL IN Challenge will raise funds for programs such as Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. One hundred percent of the money raised through this campaign will benefit the aforementioned programs. Through these donations the ALL IN Challenge will help
eliminate food insecurity to assist families struggling to provide food.
