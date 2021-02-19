Cole Custer, last year’s NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, brings his Stewart Haas Number 41 Mustang back to Homestead Miami Speedway (HMS) for the Dixie Vodka 400 on February 28.
After finishing in 11th in the rain delayed Daytona 500 he told the News Leader that he is looking forward to running the 1.5 mile oval at Homestead.
Custer said, “It’s a place I really love going to. You get tire wear and can move around a lot. It’s always fun to slip around and find the lane that works.”
Custer was part of the Bush Clash non-points race that kicked off this years Daytona Speed Week. That experience has made him optimistic about his chances on Sunday. He said, “In the clash we found some things. I think we’ll be pretty strong.”
Before making the trek down from Daytona to Homestead, Custer will be racing on the Daytona Road Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Sunday the 21st.
Custer has won in all three of NASCAR’s premier series.
His win at the 2014 New Hampshire Truck race set the still standing record for the youngest driver to win at the national level at 16 years and 8 months of age.
In the Xfinity Series Championship, he finished 2nd in both 2018 and 2019 and he won at the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead Miami Speedway in 2017.
Last year, his first in the Cup Series, Custer won at Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile track similar to HMS. When asked about racing on the 1.5-mile courses he said, “We (Stewart Haas Racing) work a lot on the cars because of the number of 1.5 on the schedule. It’s a lot about aero, you are going so fast that you need to get the most downforce you can without slowing your car down. It’s a balance you have to hit. For the driver, especially at Homestead, you run different lanes and put the car in the right spots.“
Dixie Vodka, sponsor of this year’s Cup Race at HMS is also one of Cole’s sponsors this year. Custer said about the company, “They want to be every NASCAR fan’s vodka. They have all kinds of flavors and are definitely the vodka to drink while you are watching the race.”
Specialty Dixie Vodka cocktails will be a featured offering for fans during HMS’s Race Weekend on both the 27th and 28th.
