On Christmas weekend, an infant addax made its public debut.
Born on December 20th, this critically endangered antelope had been kept behind the scenes with its first-time mother to ensure proper bonding prior to being introduced to the exhibit habitat.
With a maximum of only a few hundred left in the wild, the addax is one of the most critically endangered animals in the world. Though it once ranged throughout much of the Sahara desert in North Africa, it has now been reduced to a small reserve in Niger. Their main threats are poaching and habitat destruction due to petroleum exploration.
They are nomadic and live in small herds ranging from 5-20 individuals led by a dominant male and are strict herbivores specially adapted for life in the desert.
They have wide padded hooves for walking in the sand and produce dry feces and concentrated urine enabling them to get all of the water they need from the vegetation that they eat.
In addition, their white to tan coloration aids in blending in with their desert environment while helping to keep them cool by reflecting heat.
The male calf weighed just over 14 pounds at birth after a pregnancy of approximately 8 ½ months. The neonatal examination showed the newborn to be in generally good health.
The careful breeding of addax populations under human care serves as an insurance policy against a very uncertain future in the wild where some experts believe that they are soon headed for extinction. Thanks to the closely managed herds in zoos like Zoo Miami, this critically endangered species has a much better chance for long-term survival.
