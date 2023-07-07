The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently released a report that showed Florida had about 1 million “recreational vessels” in 2022.
Here are the counties with the largest numbers:
— Miami-Dade County: 73,663
— Pinellas County: 53,657
— Lee County: 50,090
— Broward County: 45,493
— Hillsborough County: 41,671
— Palm Beach County: 37,638
— Orange County: 36,705
— Brevard County: 34,678
— Polk County: 31,824
— Pasco County: 29,629
— Volusia County: 27,809
— Duval County: 27,583
— Monroe County: 27,052
— Manatee County: 25,713
— Lake County: 24,023
— Collier County: 23,942
— Charlotte County: 23,828
— Sarasota County: 23,438
— Marion County: 21,690
Source: 2022 Boating Accident Statistical Report
