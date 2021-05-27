In recognition of World Oceans Day promoting ocean preservation, Key Largo’s Coral Restoration Foundation is hosting its annual Coralpalooza
Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6.
This year’s event is a combination of in-person reef diving and virtual learning.
Coralpalooza helps raise awareness about World Oceans Day, recognized internationally on June 8 each year, as well as the importance of the restoration, preservation and conservation of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef, which parallels the Florida Keys.
Registered recreational divers are to join the effort in out-planting corals along reefs in Key Largo and Key West during the Coralpalooza Dive Day scheduled Saturday, June 5.
Hands-on dive activities include helping CRF staff and interns in underwater coral nurseries, out-planting corals to dedicated Keys reef sites and monitoring the wellness of corals in existing colonies.
Sunday, a free virtual Coralpalooza Digital Day is to bring together
celebrities, scientists, divers, educators, musicians and artists to showcase ways humans can make a difference for life in the ocean.
Registration is free; visit coralrestoration.org/coralpalooza-digital-2021.
Now through the June 6 event, ocean enthusiasts are invited to share how they are making a difference for the oceans in their daily life by
submitting a 10-second video using the hashtag #chooseyourchange. Top submissions are to be broadcast during Coralpalooza 2021. Visit coralrestoration.org/choose-your-change.
Internationally, individuals and groups can support the Coralpalooza Community efforts by hosting a dive against debris, lionfish removal dive trip or coral restoration effort to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to preserving the world’s oceans.
Monies raised through Coralpalooza event registrations, as well as donations, contribute to Coral Restoration Foundation’s efforts toward restoring reefs in the Florida Keys and other areas of the world.
