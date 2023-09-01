Inter Miami CF today announced that construction began on Miami Freedom Park earlier this month. The Inter Miami CF stadium, 58-acre public park, and entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park are scheduled to open in 2025 and the official groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this year. Miami Freedom Park is a 131-acre development anchored by a new 25,000-seat fútbol specific stadium.
"With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner. “In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”
Crews and heavy equipment are now on site, performing earthwork and sitework that will move across the 131 acres concurrent with vertical construction. This multi-phase effort will see the stadium, public park, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and new infrastructure that make up Miami Freedom Park’s first phase all progress rapidly. Miami Freedom Park’s lease and the redevelopment plan for the former Melreese Country Club were previously approved by voters and the City of Miami Commission.
Leasing and commercial partnership efforts are underway to attract best-in-class partners, tenants, and retailers, including established and emerging brands and companies that will enhance this iconic new destination for Miami.
Earlier this year, Inter Miami CF ownership brought on experienced megaproject and sports-anchored real estate investment and development veteran Devon McCorkle to lead the effort as President of Miami Freedom Park. Devon has further curated a team of best-in-class design, engineering, project management and construction firms to bring Miami Freedom Park to this milestone and move the project into the execution phase following completion of the planning and approvals phase.
“The level of attention and the influx of inquiries we are receiving have been incredible, a testament to the positive impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami CF and the City of Miami,” said Devon McCorkle, President of Miami Freedom Park. “Everyone wants to be part of what we’re creating, a new entertainment district that will be the centerpiece of family activities and experiences in Miami. We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners. We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park.”
Miami Freedom Park’s celebrated team includes Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica, global arena and stadia design firm Manica, and industry-leading large-scale stadium project managers CAA Icon.
Following delivery of the stadium and initial retail and entertainment offerings in 2025, Miami Freedom Park will deliver additional retail, hotel and commercial phases through 2030.
Visit www.miamifreedompark.com.
