AYSO805 is a non-profit soccer organization, coaching the youth of Homestead for over 30 years. At the end of each fall season players are invited to try out for the All Star Teams. The All Star Teams train and compete at the AYSO State Games at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, playing against other AYSO divisions from throughout South Florida. The Homestead competing divisions 10U-19U Boys and Girls made it to the semi-finals and all but one team made it to the Finals. And three of their teams won the State Championship.

19U Girls won 1st Place - Coaches Luis Rivera, Joshua Brady, Manuel Luna.

19U Girls won 1st Place - Coaches Luis Rivera, Joshua Brady, Manuel Luna.
12U Boys won 1st Place - Coaches Omar Campuzano, Nelson Ducos, Alvaro Delgado

12U Boys won 1st Place - Coaches Omar Campuzano, Nelson Ducos,

Alvaro Delgado
12U Girls won 1st Place - Coaches Elizabeth Stige, Nelson Apolinario, Roy Mendez

12U Girls won 1st Place - Coaches Elizabeth Stige, Nelson Apolinario, Roy Mendez

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.