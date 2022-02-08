AYSO805 is a non-profit soccer organization, coaching the youth of Homestead for over 30 years. At the end of each fall season players are invited to try out for the All Star Teams. The All Star Teams train and compete at the AYSO State Games at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, playing against other AYSO divisions from throughout South Florida. The Homestead competing divisions 10U-19U Boys and Girls made it to the semi-finals and all but one team made it to the Finals. And three of their teams won the State Championship.
