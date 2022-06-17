Colonial Christian School’s very own Girls Volleyball Coach Lou Martinez was recently selected as the NFHS 2020-2021 Florida Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Coach Martinez was honored at Colonial Christians Annual Sports Celebration.
Martinez was selected based upon his coaching performance in the 2020-2021 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.
