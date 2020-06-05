The Lionfish Challenge is an incentive program that rewards harvesters for their lionfish removals. With a tiered system, everybody can be a winner. The participant who harvests the most lionfish will be crowned the Lionfish King/Queen. The Challenge is open now and will run through Labor Day (Sept. 7). Register online at FWCReefRangers.com .
How to submit catches:
Recreational – the first 20 lionfish must be submitted to the FWC Lionfish Team via photo of all lionfish laid out so they can be counted. The photo must
include the harvesters name, date of harvest (shown on phone or dive computer) and their signature. After the qualifying tier has been met, the harvester must submit their lionfish tails with their information (harvester name, date of harvest and signature) to a verified checkpoint. A 2020 FWC Lionfish Challenge Submission form must be filled out and sent to Lionfish@MyFWC.com.
