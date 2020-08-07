The NASCAR season has been churning forward since mid-May and has not missed a beat. While we obviously miss the fans, which has been the case for most of our events, the races have gone on with many modifications to the original schedule. Following the NASCAR Cup Series event last weekend in New Hampshire, we now have six races remaining prior to the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, September 6 in Darlington.
This weekend we experience our second doubleheader in a little more than a month as Cup Series races will be run on both Saturday and Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. And a similar schedule will be in place two weeks afterward at Dover.
We are also starting to move forward with events here at Homestead-Miami Speedway since our NASCAR weekend in mid-June. Many of you already know that we had the privilege of hosting several high school graduations, in addition to honoring the scholarship recipients of the Homestead Rotary Club. We have been able to accommodate some of our car groups which have come to the track for many years, and done it in a safe, responsible way that adheres to social distancing guidelines that are currently in place.
Now, we are bringing back another event which has become a staple over the years, that not only has allowed guests to get a taste of what it is like to encounter variable banking, but do it for a great cause. “Give Back at the Track” will be held on Saturday, August 22. This affords people the chance to take laps around our 1.5-mile oval, following behind our official pace car, a Ford Mustang Shelby. All of the proceeds go to “Driving for a Cause,” our charitable outreach arm which is a donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation.
When you work in professional sports, whether it’s with a team or in our case a NASCAR track, you tend to take for granted some of the cool amenities that come with the job. The opportunity to take laps around our unique oval is something that I have frequently done to accommodate guests and various groups. I have been involved in motorsports my entire life and don’t think anything of it.
For those who don’t have the good fortune of doing something like this on moment’s notice, an event such as Give Back is a pretty big deal. For them they can’t actually believe that they are driving their own vehicle around the same oval that many of the world’s best drivers have navigated since 1995, and on which NASCAR championships were contested for 18 straight years. Many of the most iconic moments both in NASCAR and INDYCAR have taken place at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and now everyone has a chance to get that same sensation. And they feel good about doing so because they know the money they spend doing it is going to a good cause.
Since it was created in 2013, “Driving for a Cause” has forged many great opportunities for local charities, all of whom are located in Miami-Dade, Monroe and Broward Counties. Some of these are groups with whom we have worked previously. Knowing the impact that we can make on a young person’s life is very rewarding. This has been done through our grant program, with funds raised from our various events being earmarked to groups for whom it will have a tremendous impact. Many times we have seen the look on their faces during pre-race ceremonies when we have made many of our check presentations, or when we have been able to host them for other events.
I’ve said it many times, but we can’t lose sight of the genesis for the existence of our track, which was to revitalize a community in many ways – economically and spiritually – among them. Ralph Sanchez gave back in a big way when he developed the idea for Homestead-Miami Speedway following Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and now we are proudly continuing that philosophy.
The reason our sport was able to return earlier than most is simply because of the sheer nature of it and also because of the detailed, methodical process NASCAR has carried out in order to maintain continuity and extreme safety. Similarly this has led to some of the things we have been able to host since the start of the pandemic, and this includes Give Back at the Track.
We look forward to seeing everyone there, and hope to be able to do it again before the year is out.
MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER:
As NASCAR heads back to the Midwest this week, I always think how special it must be for the drivers and teams to be competing in the backyard of NASCAR’s three manufacturers – Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. And they will get to do it twice in as many days – part of that modified scheduled that I alluded to earlier. The benefits for the winning drivers and teams are many – possibly a playoff berth for a first-time winner, additional playoff points and bragging rights among many others. The winning manufacturer for the weekend will have the opportunity to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy, symbolic of the rich tradition of automobiles and racing in the state of Michigan.
This Week’s Racing Schedule – Michigan International Speedway /Road America
Friday, August 7 - NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 6:00 pm , FS1, Henry Ford Health System 200
Saturday, August 8 - NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 12:00 pm, NBCSN
(Road America)
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 4:00 pm NBCSN
Sunday, August 9 - ARCA Menards Series VizCom 200 1:00 pm MAVTV
- NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 4:30 pm NBCSN
*All races will air on Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90
