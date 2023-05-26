I’m having a hard time, finding words that truly describe the Miami Hurricanes late inning performance last Friday night so I’ll open with some quotes from those who have spent time in the arena.
“You’re never a loser until you quit trying.” (Mike Ditka).
“Never, ever, give up.” (Jim Valvano).
“It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” (Babe Ruth).
Lastly, “Sports do not build character, they reveal it.” (John Wooden).
Miami (37-18,18-12) and Duke (35-19,16-13) faced off at Mark Light Field last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Both teams are high quality and both had everything to play for.
At stake were a top four seed in this weeks ACC tournament, a chance to host an NCAA Regional in two weeks, and the possibility of a national seed in the NCAAs.
Miami entered the series number 11 nationally and Duke number 16. Winning two of the three games is what each team needed to reach their goals.
Thursday night started alright for the Hurricanes as they took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a Zach Levenson home run. The Blue Devils got one run closer when Alex Mooney hit a home run in the top of the fourth. Yo-Yo Morales made it 3-1 in the bottom of the frame with a dinger of his own. Duke’s Andrew Fisher hit a solo bomb in the top of the sixth and Miami starter Gage Ziehl, who went six strong innings, giving up two runs on only four its, left it up to the bullpen with the Canes leading 3-2.
The last three innings did not go well for Miami. Carlos Lequerica surrendered two doubles in the top of the seventh, and it was tied 3-3.
Lequerica started the eighth by striking out the first two batters but he hit the next two and Rafe Schlesinger was called in from the bullpen.
Rafe gave up an RBI single to the only batter he faced, then Alejandro Torres took the ball and put out the fire getting the next batter on a strikeout.
Duke was now up 4-3 after 7 1/2. Miami could not score in the bottom of the eighth and Duke scratched out another run in the top of the ninth when after a two out walk and a single Miami, botched a fake steal play allowing the visitors to go up 5-3. That was the final score.
Duke scored a run in each of the last three frames while Miami managed only one hit, while striking out six times. For the game Duke had eight hits. Miami struck out 16 times with only three hits in the opener.
Friday brought a must win situation for the Canes. Starting pitching has been the Achilles’ heel for Miami this entire season and Friday’s game was no different.
Alejandro Rosario was on the hill and gave up two runs on five hits over three innings.
Ben Chestnutt came on in the fourth and conceded six runs on seven hits in his 2 1/3 innings.
The Hurricanes, with their backs to the wall, found themselves down 8-3 with one out in the bottom of the eighth. This is when those quotes I started with came into play.
Levenson singled, Dom Pitelli was up next and he followed with a single of his own.
Lorenzo Carrier walked then Renzo Gonzalez hit an RBI single. Carlos Perez followed with a sacrifice fly RBI, then CJ Kayfus drove Carrier home with a line drive single and the Canes were within two at 8-6 after eight.
Schlesinger and Ronaldo Gallo had combined for 3 2/3 innings in relief and kept the Blue Devils scoreless over the 7th, 8th and 9th.
Like the eighth, the Miami ninth started with a groundout. Blake Cyr was next and he worked an 8 pitch base on balls. Levenson reached on a Mooney error then Pitelli singled to load the bases. Carrier went down on strikes, and the Canes were down to their last out with Renzo Gonzalez at the plate. Renzo delivered a two run single, and the game was tied 8-8 after nine.
Andrew “Walt” Walters took the ball for Miami in the 10th and closed Duke down facing the minimum six batters in the first two extra frames.
Dorian Gonzalez Jr. came on as a pinch hitter in the Hurricane 11th and with a 2-2 count fouled off 3 consecutive pitches before taking ball three, fouling off the ninth pitch of the at bat and earning a base on balls from Duke reliever Jason White’s 10th delivery.
Renzo G moved Dorian G over to second with a sac bunt and catcher Carlos Perez took a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for an amazing 10-8 Canes win.
Down to their last 5 outs and trailing 8-3 they showed the character those guys in today’s first paragraph were referencing.
Saturday was all Miami.
Levenson had a grand slam in the third inning, Kayfus had a solo home run in the fourth and Cyr a 2 run HR in the seventh.
Gallo 3.0, Lequerica 3.0, Torres 2.0 and Walt 1.0 combined for a zero earned run six hit pitching effort in a 10-1 shellacking of Duke.
This was the Canes eighth series win of the season. They were 3-2 on the road and 5-0 at The Light.
Seven Hurricanes have earned All ACC Honors that were announced Monday. 3B Yohandy Morales and RP Andrew Walters were named to the All-First Team. 1B CJ Kayfus, SS Dominic Pitelli and RHP Gage Ziehl won All-Second Team and 2B Blake Cyr and OF Zach Levenson garnered All-Third Team Honors. Cyr was also named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.
Miami earned the top seed in Pool D of the ACC Tournament that started on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Duke and NC State are the other two Pool D teams hoping to advance to the Saturday, May 27th semifinals. Duke and NC State play at 7:00 on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Miami plays NC St at 7:00 pm Thursday and takes on Duke at 3:00 pm on Friday.
All Pool games and Saturday’s semifinals are being televised on the ACC Network. The Final is on ESPN2 Sunday at noon.
It’s 10:30 pm Tuesday night as I’m banging out this disquisition and NC St and Duke are tied 7-7 in the ninth inning.
The ACC Tournament has a very unique format. The top seed in each of the four pools has very significant advantage as they win all tiebreakers. Miami will only have to beat whichever team wins the NC St - Duke game. The other game will not matter to the Canes.
The game just went to extra innings and I am calling it a night. I hope to include the result of the Duke- NC St game in the AM.
I’m back! Both teams were scoreless in the 10th. The Wolfpack plated a run in the top of the 11th and the Blue Devils could not answer. NC St had an 8-7 win.
Thursday’s 7:00 pm game between Miami and NC St will decide the semi finalist from Pool D. Friday’s game against Duke has been rendered meaningless.
Be well all and go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.