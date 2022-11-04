Sunday, November 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Recreational boaters are encouraged to join on-water towing company
TowBoatUS South Dade/South Dade Outfitters at Homestead Bayfront for a boating community cleanup at Elliot Key.
TowBoatUS is providing vessel transport for refuse, marine debris and
recycling items removed from the key, part of Biscayne National Park and a
popular local rendezvous spot for recreational boaters.
WHERE: Elliot Key Sand Bar, (25°29.593'N, 80°11.240'W).
Location is only accessible by water.
Boaters are encouraged to wear water shoes and bring a snorkeling mask to help remove underwater debris.
“We are asking boaters help us give back to this wonderful spot we all enjoy,” said Massy Romero, TowBoatUS South Dade. “Our hope is we add impact by organizing this focused event and helping transport and dispose of refuse.”
For information contact: Massy Romero, TowBoatUS South Dade, phone: 786-512-1698, email: bluewatermarineandsalvage@gmail.com
