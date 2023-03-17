Clash Endurance brought Clash Miami back to Homestead Miami Speedway Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 10, 11, and 12.
The weekend was packed with a variety of endurance race events. Beginning on Friday with Pro Women’s and Men’s triathlons which saw an international field compete for $25,000 in prizes in each race. In the women’s race Lucy Byram was the winner with a 49 second margin over second place Sif
Madsen. On the men’s side the margin was even closer with Jason West surging in the last few laps of the run to pass runner up Thomas Bishop who had led through the swim, bike, and most of the run. West finished 36 seconds ahead on Bishop. Last years winner Sam Long finished 4.
On Saturday. the focus turned to amateur racing beginning with the Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon.
The Sprint distances are just over 16 miles total of swim, bike, and run for the triathlon and just over 16 miles total of biking and running for the duathlon. Men’s and women’s winners for the Sprint Triathlon were Alejandro Canac del Palacio and Tara Rooney.
In the Duathlon, winners were Blake Gill and Salud Cerruti.
The kid’s triathlon came next with 2 age groups 10 and under and 11 to 15. Luca Ferrera and Alejandra Artiles were the winners in 10 and under, with Sidney Stewart and Elizabeth Westrip taking first places in 11 to 15. 82 kids participated. They came not just from the South Florida area but from Canada and a group of 12 from Puerto Rico.
Saturday ended with the inaugural Red Line Relay. A bike relay race between 2 to 6 person teams around the Homestead Miami Speedway’s road course. The first team to make 80 miles which is 35 laps of the course would be the winner. The relay handover takes place in the pit area of the track. 14 teams participated.
Sunday concluded Clash Miami with the Middle Distance Triathlon and a 1 mile swim event in the HMS infield lake. The triathlon provided the closest finish of the weekend with the winner in the men’s division when Pello Osoro saw his once dominating lead diminish to a 1-second win over Simon Bong.
On the women’s side, Christine Warren bested Mary Margret Soder. The course for the triathlon included a 1600 meter swim, a bike ride down Card Sound Road and back of 56 miles and a run of 13.1 miles in and around the speedway.
Clash Endurance provided another event of quality racing and fun for athletes, families, and spectators alike. For detail results go to clashendurance.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.