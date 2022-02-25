The roar of cars and motorcycles is the most common sound from Homestead-Miami Speedway, yet the expansive facility has been the site for many other events like robot building competitions. March 11-13, 2022 will
be the CLASH Endurance Miami, previously known as CHALLENGE MIAMI. Bill Christy, CLASH USA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has a close relationship with NASCAR as Blair LaHaye, Media Director, explained. “The speedways offer a unique venue that are closed to traffic and different from most other event series locations. it also allows us to work with city officials to bring safe races to the athlete community.”
LaHaye provided a summary of the most intense event. “More than 75 professional athletes will transcend upon the Homestead-Miami Speedway to take on the CLASH Miami Event. Consisting of a 1.7K swim, 60.3K bike and 16.9K run, pros will test their limits on a unique course all within the speedway venue.
Many of triathlon's biggest names are gearing up for one of this year's early-season events, all aiming for their stake at the $50,000 prize purse. The event will feature more than 6 hours of live coverage on the CLASH
Endurance Facebook page.
Participant registration closes March 9th and can be made on-line at www.clash-usa.com/clash-miami. The detailed schedule, entry fees, and other information can be seen at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Homestead/CLASHMiami
A point to know is, “CLASH MIAMI is a sanctioned USA Triathlon (USAT) event and follows the USAT rules and regulations. All amateur Triathlon and Duathlon participants must purchase a USAT one-day license if you are not a current annual USAT member. Please provide proof of current USAT membership with registration or be prepared to purchase a one-day license for $15 at packet pickup.”
A 5K Walk/Run is also on the schedule for March 11th with a Family one in late afternoon. The Sprint Distance Triathlon and Duathlon are Saturday, March 12th with a Kids Triathlon ages 7-10 late morning and ages 11-14 early afternoon. The Middle Distance Triathlon, Duathlon & Relay are Sunday, March 13th and award ceremonies are held at the end of each day.
Spectators are welcome to the free weekend to share in the excitement. LaHaye mentioned some of the notable athletes to watch.
“The field includes Olympians, world-record holders as well as short and long-course champions. On the women's side, Emma Pallant-Browne known for her running prowess and 70.3 World Championship title will battle against Australian Olympian, Ashley Gentle and Sara Perez-Salla, an Olympic swimmer and podium finisher at CLASH Daytona. The men's field includes too many notable stats to list but leaders may include Sam Long who was the runner up at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, in addition to Ben Kanute who placed 6th at CLASH Daytona in December and took the win at IRONMAN 70.3 California. Jackson Laundry who recently suffered a bike accident will be there to finish strong, with a 5th place finish last year at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.”
The atmosphere is more than inspiring competition though and is designed with families and first-timers in mind. “Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed races for all ages and race abilities.” There will also be a festive air with, “RV camping, music, vendors, food, music and more.”
In looking ahead for those who enjoy travel or have connections beyond Florida, other opportunities are, “…two new races in 2022, in Watkins Glen, NY and Atlanta, GA, taking place on July 8-10 and November 11-13, respectively. CLASH Endurance will further expand its portfolio to seven or more races in 2023, all of which are planned to include professional races with prize purse offerings and will be televised globally.”
