NASCAR Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe is a big fan of the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“Homestead is my favorite race track on the schedule,” Briscoe said. “I love that place. To me it’s the most fun race track we go to. You can run all over the place, you can run right on the wall, it’s just a blast from a driver’s standpoint just because it’s a real driver’s track. I feel the driver always makes the difference there, where if your car might not be as good as other guys, you can go make it happen at Homestead.”
Briscoe’s won his first NASCAR event at Homestead in 2017 in the Gander Outdoor Truck Series, but it’s not just his memorable victory that has the track atop his favorites.
“The placed is packed and the amount of people there from all over the country is so cool to see,” he said. “It’s just a great atmosphere. It’s always nice to go down there in warm weather. It’s where I got my first NASCAR win and I’ve always thought it was the best race track on the schedule whether I was driving or watching before I even started with NASCAR. It was always my favorite race to watch because of the action it put on.”
With the NASCAR season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Briscoe and a number of other drivers have turned their focus to the iRacing circuit. Briscoe has been involved in the sophisticated simulator for nearly 10 years and was quick to jump at the opportunity of competing in racing with other drivers when NASCAR formed the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.
“iRacing is a lot of fun, I’ve been on there since 2011,” Briscoe said. “I’ve actually been sim racing since I was about seven years old so it’s always been a big part of my life. It’s neat to see it kind of get out to the masses now and how many people are enjoying what we’re able to do. We’re the only sport that can put on an event that’s similar to what we do in real life. The NFL can’t play Madden where it’s like the real thing. We actually have steering wheels and pedals and the cars drive really similar to how they drive in real life. We’re able to put on a show for our fans.”
Briscoe, who drives the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, took fourth at the inaugural event, the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago.
“The first one was an unknown for everybody whether it was the fans or the drivers,” Briscoe said. “I think we all were curious how it was going to go because probably half the field had a lot of experience with iRacing, a couple guys had a little bit, and the rest didn’t have any. We wanted it to be a good product to watch on TV and the beginning it was a little rocky with a lot of crashes, but the end was awesome with a four-car battle for the win. I think it set the motion for doing more of these and the fans seemed to be on board and the drivers have been practicing like crazy to get better at it and it showed last week at Texas.”
The next race is Sunday (1:00 p.m., FOX/FS1) at Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and Briscoe is looking to stay involved with the series.
“I plan on doing it until they quit having them,” he said. “I’ve always been a big advocate with what they’ve got going on and it’s big for our sport and our drivers to showcase our sponsors. Any time they’re doing it, I’ll for sure be a part of it.”
When Briscoe has not been busy with iRacing, he has been home in Charlotte, N.C. looking to stay occupied.
“I’m trying to keep busy and it’s kind of hard to do that because you can’t leave the house right now,” Briscoe said. “But we’ve been good, just trying to figure out things to stay busy. We have two dogs so we’ve been playing with the team in the backyard or taking walks down the street. And obviously watching a lot of Netflix shows. I’m definitely ready to get out of the house and go racing.”
For now, iRacing will have to suffice.
