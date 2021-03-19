It’s not just NASCAR that brings world class competitors to Homestead Miami Speedway (HMC).
Last weekend some of the biggest stars in Professional Triathlon as well as amateur competitors starting at age 6 came to meet the Miami Challenge. This Challenge North America event Began on Friday the 12th with the Pro Women’s and Men’s races.
Utilizing the unique layout of HMS, these races consisted of a 1-mile swim, a bike ride of 37.5 miles and a 10.5 mile run. All of the weekend’s races used all of portions of the 1.5 mile oval, the configurable road course.
In the women’s race two athletes from the United Kingdom finished 1st and 2nd. Two Britishers, Jodie Stimpson finished first over Lucy Charles-Barclay who was assessed a 2-minute penalty for an illegal pass on the bike phase.
In the men’s race German competitor Jan Frodeno, an Olympic Gold Medal Winner in Triathlon beat Lionel Sanders, a Canadian. After the race Jan commented, “It waw an awesome course, never boring. It’s like being a NASCAR driver with each corner a little different.”
Saturday brought Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon with ½ mile swim. 12.4-mile bike and 3.1 mile run for the Tri and 1 mile run, 1.5-mile bike and a 3.1 mile run for the Dua, with relay options as well. This waw also the day for the Junior Challenges.
Kids raced in 2 categories, 10 and below and 11 and above. The 10 and below raced in a 100-meter swim. A 3-mile bike and a half mile run. The 11 and above kids did a 200-meter swim, a 6 mile bike and a 1 mile run. One of the six-year-olds who was taken on the new challenge of this event, Luke Ormston, of Hollywood Florida said before his race, “My goal is to beat my friend who is also racing, and at least one of the 10-year-olds,” He accomplished both goals.
On Sunday morning the Miami Challenge concluded with the Middle-Distance Races. With a 1.2-mile swim, 56 mile bike and a 13.2 mile run triathlon and a 3.1 mile run, 56 mile bike and a 13.2 mile run. Both races could also be done as a relay with different team members for each leg.
Over the busy weekend over 60 thousand dollars in prize money and a whole lot of fun and accomplishment was dispensed to local and international participants alike.
