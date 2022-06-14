For the first time in three years, teams from Monroe County were able to participate in the Florida Special Olympics State Games at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
A delegation of 65 athletes, unified partners, coaches and chaperones, attended the competition.
Events ranged from bocce, cycling, cheer and soccer. Among the delegation were three CFK students: Monae Hylor, Derrick Medina, and Brett Cohen. A total of 41 medals were won, and CFK took home three!
