The College of the Florida Keys continues its 2023 VIP Series with “Pythons in the Everglades,” led by local veterinarian and author Dr. Douglas Mader, on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Upper Keys Center in Key Largo.
In his presentation, Dr. Mader will discuss the history and impact of the invasive pythons in the Florida Everglades. He will also talk about how the pythons infiltrated the Everglades, how many there are, how to control them, and what the future will hold for the delicate ecosystem.
Dr. Mader is a triple board-certified veterinary specialist with over three decades of experience. He is an internationally acclaimed lecturer and is on the review boards of several scientific journals.
Dr. Mader has written medical textbooks and numerous scientific publications.
His latest work is "The Vet at Noah's Ark - Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital."
He serves many animals in South Florida through his veterinary practice and by serving as the consulting veterinarian for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Zoo, the Key West Aquarium, Dynasty Marine, the Sea Turtle Hospital, the Everglades Alligator Farm, Zoo Miami, and the Theater of the Sea.
In its ninth season, the College’s VIP Series invites the community to learn from the Visions, Ideas, and Perspectives of speakers of local, regional, and national prominence. The 2023 season includes presentations that focus on timely topics relevant to Keys’ audiences.
Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door.
Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools.
For more information, call CFK at 305-296-9081 or visit the
College’s website at CFK.edu/VIP.
