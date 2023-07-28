The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) has expanded several popular programs in its Marine Science and Technology division to the Upper Keys Center (UKC) in Key Largo.
This fall, which begins August 18, students at CFK’s northern location have access to associate degrees, certificates, and courses in diving, marine science, and marine engineering.
Courses with diving components will include class time at the UKC as well as field excursions through local marine facilities.
Degree programs include an Associate in Science in Marine Environmental Technology and an Associate in Applied Science in Diving Business and Technology. Additionally, students can earn College Credit Certificates in Fundamentals of Professional Diving, Professional Research Diving, Professional Dive Instructor, and Professional Welder.
Credits earned in certificate programs can be applied toward an associate degree.
The College is also debuting several marine engineering courses at the UKC, including Basic Seamanship, Two- & Four-Cycle Outboard Theory, Two- & Four-Cycle Outboard Repair and Maintenance.
Students can earn Yamaha maintenance certification through the Specialty Marine Engineering course.
Upon completion of the course, students will be eligible to take the exam through Yamaha.
“CFK is well known for our unique marine science, diving, and marine engineering programs. Students come from all over the world to study at CFK,” said Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, CFK President and CEO. “It is part of our mission to provide a quality education close to home.
Extending and expanding our marine-related learning opportunities and career pathways to students in northern Monroe County is our way of being true to our mission while supporting local and regional maritime businesses.”
In 2021, CFK was designated a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training & Education by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).
The designation recognized 27 colleges and training institutions that prepare students for careers in our nation’s maritime industry.
CFK is one of two organizations and the only college in Florida to receive the designation.
For more information about the opportunities available at CFK, visit the College’s website at cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
