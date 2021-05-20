On Friday May 14, UM hosted ACC Coastal Division leader Georgia Tech.
I was fortunate and grateful to finally attend a game in person but things did not go well that night.
The Yellow Jackets are widely viewed as an offensive juggernaut and proved it with a 17 hit attack helped by 7 free passes from Miami that led to a 14-3 obliteration in which Miami did not appear to be a team deserving to be on the same field as Tech. We can only hope Friday’s result was the nadir of Hurricanes Baseball’s season.
Our chameleon Canes astonishingly had a Lazarus like rebound Saturday night with 17 hits of their own including 10 with runners in scoring position resulting in a 10-3 win.
All nine starters had hits Saturday. Tony Jenkins led the way with 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Anthony Villar, Christian Del Castillo, Yohandy Morales, Raymond Gil, Jordan Lala and Dominic Pitelli all had two hits while Alex Toral with a hit and an RBI and Adrian Del Castillo a hit and 2 RBI also contributed. Jake Smith (3-0) went five innings for the win. Daniel Federman, Spencer Bodanza and Carson Palmquist added four innings of relief in this critical win.
With post season play arguably on the line Miami needed a win on Sunday and in a tightly contested contest most certainly earned one. Georgia Tech went up 1-0 in the second on a Sac Fly RBI then extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth when a two run HR by Tech’s Tres Gonzalez was followed by a Kevin Parada solo shot.
The Canes scratched out a run in the sixth when Villar walked , advanced to third on an A Del C single and scored on an RBI groundout by C Del C.
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh Miami ‘got er done’. After being gifted with three inning opening walks loading the bases Jenkins doubled to right driving home two and A Del C singled to left sending two more home for a 5-4 lead they never surrendered bolstered by 4 2/3 innings of stellar relief by Andrew Walters, Bodanza who got the win and the incomparable Palmquist who went the final two for his ACC leading twelfth save.
Psychologists have recently begun studying “Emodiversity,” looking at the effects of experiencing a wide range of emotions and have found those experiences positive and beneficial. If correct this can only bode well for our young Canes going forward as they have certainly felt the highest of highs as well as the lowest of lows this season.
I remember a rainy first week of June in 2012 when unheralded Stony Brook came to play in the Corals Gable Regional as a #4 seed , won the regional, went to Louisville and after losing game one took the next two earning a trip to Omaha. If 2021 Miami Hurricanes pitchers can throw some quality starts who knows what might happen.
Next up , FAU at home Tuesday 5/18 then at Louisville Thursday 5/20-Saturday, 5/22 (all televised on ACCN).
The ACC Tournament is in Charlotte 5/25-5/30.
Regional Sports Networks will televise the early rounds. The ACC Network has the semifinals and ESPN2 the championship game. Go Canes!
