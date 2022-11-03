Many sports fans around the world have long wondered why the American game played in helmets with passing, rushing and tackling is called ‘football’. They ask “where’s the foot?”
If they were up in Charlottesville at Scott Stadium last Saturday for the Miami Hurricane-Virginia Cavaliers/Wahoos/Hoos game their questions would have been answered.
In what might have been the least exciting quadruple overtime game ever played, the foot was back in football. There were no touchdowns, no fumbles and no interceptions in Miami’s 14-12 win over the Hoos.
There were eight punts for 308 yds by the Cane’s 29 year old Australian Lou Hedley that were returned for a grand total of two yards. Both teams kickers were 4-4 and the score was 6-6 at the end of regulation.
Interestingly both Miami’s three pointers came as the clock rolled down to 0:00, one at the half from 38 and also at the end of the fourth quarter from 20.
Virginia worked the ball inside Miami’s five yard line on three consecutive possessions midway through the second half but could only manage a tying FG four minutes into the third quarter, a 4th down incomplete pass with 3:53 left in the third and a go ahead 24 yd FG with 12:11 left in the game that put U Va up 6-3.
Will Bettridge, a Pinecrest Gulliver Prep grad, is the Wahoo kicker and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic alum Andres Borregales kicks for the Canes.
Miami had the ball first in OT and Borregales hit a 42 yarder putting the Canes up 9-6.
Bettridge matched from 41 tying at 9-9. Teams alternate possession in OT so Virginia went first in the second OT and went up 12-9 on another 41 yd FG by Bettridge.
Miami could again not get in the end zone and Borregales had a must make 37 yarder he drilled through the uprights and it was 12-12 and off to OT #3.
Starting with the third OT, teams take turns getting one play to score from the 2 yd line. Miami went first and was unable to run it in. Virginia had a play for the win but UM CB Tyrique Stevenson broke up a pass in the back of the end zone.
The Cavaliers went again in the 4th OT and heavy pressure led by DL Jahfari Harvey forced QB Brennan Armstrong into an incompletion. It was Miami’s turn at a one play for the win.
Miami QB Jake Garcia in his first career start rolled right, saw the pylon and dove over for the two point conversion and 14-12 win.
Miami’s defense had a great day with 5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses.
Mario Cristobal said postgame, “ I’m really proud of our guys for effort, toughness and playing the whole way through…this is something positive to build on and we’ll be getting back to work tomorrow… the defense, I saw some phenomenal stuff, particularly down in the redzones, particularly the tight red zone and the fourth down stop.”
Next up Miami (4-4, 2-2) hosts bitter rival FSU (5-3, 3-3) at Hard Rock Stadium in an ABC nationally televised matchup Saturday at 7:30. The Noles are a 7 1/2 point road favorite and have a great offense but I would not count Miami out especially if important injured players like Tyler Van Dyke, Xavier Restepo, Zion Nelson, Justice Oluwaseun, James Williams and Akheem Mesidor are able to play.
The Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team hosted the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Hawks in an exhibition this past Sunday. The Hawks gave Syracuse all they could handle earlier last week and as a Division 2 national semi-finalist last year are not to be taken lightly.
The Canes were excellent getting off to a 13-0 start, led 42-29 at the half and 89-55 at games end. Miami stayed with a seven man rotation for the first 35 minutes before emptying the bench.
Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller led the scoring with 19 each. Wooga Poplar added 15 and the two transfers Norchad Omier had 10 and Nigel Pack 11. Anthony Walker added 9 and Beasley Joseph added a bucket.
Miami forced 17 turnovers and only had five themselves.
Harlond Beverly played a little over five minutes. This was his first game since his 20-21 freshman year injury.
Omier is a Nicaraguan native and his countrymen fans bring a new fun excitement to the Watsco Center. I’ve met him a couple of times and can say he is an enormous talent and fine young man.
Pack was all Big 12 last year at Kansas St and looks ready to step into Charlie Moore’s shoes. Charlie is playing in Belgium and leading his team.
Sam Waardenburg is excelling in Australia and after five games has moved into the starting lineup for the Cairns Taipans of the NBL. Five NBL players were chosen in this years NBA draft. They play serious basketball down under!
Kam McGusty is playing in Italy and averaging 20 plus points per game.
On Monday, Nov. 7 the LadyCanes host Maryland Eastern-Shore at 4:00 and the Men play Lafayette at 7:30 with both games at the Watsco Center.
Be well all and Go Canes!
