FOOTBALL - It’s the time of year when the major college football awards committees announce their watchlists.
Tyler Van Dyke and Leonard Taylor are both on two major award lists. Van Dyke was named to the Davey O’Brian National Quarterback Award and Maxwell Award for Player of the Year Award watchlists.
UM QB Vinny Testaverde won both the O’Brian and Maxwell Awards in 1986 and Gino Torretta did the same in 1992.
Taylor earned notice for the Outland Lineman of the Year and Bronco Nagurski Trophy that goes to the best defensive player in college football.
Russell Maryland in 1990 and Bryant McKinnie in 2001 are Miami’s previous
Outland winners.
Warren Sapp in 1994 and Dan Morgan in 2000 are UM’s previous Nagurski recipients.
Will Mallory is on the Mackey Award list for the top collegiate Tight End.
Hurricane Kellen Winslow II won in 2003.
Jakai Clark is nominated for the Rimington Trophy that goes to the best Center in college football. Brett Romberg received the honor in 2002.
Mario Cristobal is still hot on the recruiting trail. A couple of Miami targets have pushed back their commitment dates. Alabama landed one target and Georgia another. Miami is now #11 in 24/7 Sports ranks for the 2023 class. I’d be surprised if Miami is outside the top five when the recruiting period is over.
BASEBALL - Six Hurricanes and the top two UM high school recruits were picked in the MLB Draft. All six Canes had remaining eligibility when drafted. Players have until August 1 to choose between signing and returning to or enrolling in school.
Max Romero Jr. was picked by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round. Jacob Burke went to the Chicago White Sox in the eleventh. Jake Garland was the Oakland A’s seventeenth round pick. Those three have signed with their teams and cannot return to school.
Carson Palmquist was the Colorado Rockies third round choice. Alex McFarlane was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round.
Although neither Carson or Alex has inked a deal as yet, smart money has them both signing before the deadline. Andrew Walters was picked by Baltimore in the eighteenth and I imagine he would have gone much earlier if he had not let it be known that he wanted to return to UM. I expect Andrew back.
It’s most likely that both of Miami’s HS recruits that were drafted will sign professionally. Elijah Green was the fifth player taken in the entire draft. Green is the 6’3”, 225 lb. power hitting son of NFL Pro Bowl TE Eric Green. It’s projected Elijah will be able to play center field, steal bases, hit and hit for power at the highest level.
RHP Nazier Mule was taken by the Chicago Cubs with the seventh pick in the fourth round. We will know all final decisions next week.
Five Canes have entered the transfer portal. C/OF Jared Thomas, OF Chad Born, LHP Alex Munroe, IF Adam Frank and 3B Luis Espinal have all decided to leave the program. All had reserve roles last year and I’m sure are looking for consistent playing time elsewhere.
Now the newcomers. FGCU’s single-season home run leader, outfielder Ian
Farrow has transferred to Miami. Farrow had 21 HRs, batted .322, had 75 RBIs and scored 73 runs for the Eagles while starting 58 games in left field.
The other newcomers include LHPs Ashton Crowther, Alex Walsh and Chris Scinta and RHPs Sebastian Perez, Ryan Fry, Cole Derks, Gunther Braendel and Andrew Walter’s younger brother Brian Walters. All eight new arms are Florida natives.
Miami has two recruits from Georgia. OF Kaden Martin of Buford is a top 70 nationally ranked player. OF Diego Guevara of Statesboro is UM’s other Peach State freshman.
SS Blake Cyr of Windermere and 1B Jason Torres of Miami Springs are other highly rated recruits. OF Ray Bermudez of American Heritage and 3B Adrian Dominguez from Opa Locka round out the Hurricanes class ranked No. 10 in Division One.
As this weeks SDNL goes to press I’ll be up at The U for a Basketball Media Day. Coach Larranaga and transfer Nijel Pack will rep the Men and Coach Katie Meier and transfers, the Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna will speak for the LadyCanes.
