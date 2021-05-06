Coming off a series sweep avoiding win at North Carolina last Sunday and a midweek shutout of FGCU, Miami’s confidence was high heading into Friday’s series opener at Harrington Athletics Village against the Boston College Eagles (17-21,6-28 ACC).
The Canes Panglossian view of themselves did not make it past the first inning.
UM went down 5-0 after one, 7-0 after two and managed only two hits in an embarrassing 13-0 loss to the Eagles.
Six BC batters had as many or more hits than Miami Friday night. Emmet Sheehan went 6.0 with 9 Ks and gave up only one hit for the win. Joe Vetrano threw three innings in relief. Projected BC first round MLB draft picks CF Sal
Frelick (3-3, 2R, 2 RBI) and 2B Cody Morissette (3-5, 4R, 4RBI) led the way offensively for Boston College.
Heeding advice from long ago I have nothing to say about UM’s performance in the opener.
One of the great things about baseball is chances for redemption come quickly.
Saturday afternoon brought another day and UM gave Alex McFarlane the ball in his career first weekend start.
This one was a nail biter from the first to the last pitch with a lot on the line for both teams. There are 14 teams playing ACC baseball (Syracuse doesn’t compete) and only the top 12 make the ACC Tournament.
BC is fighting for a tournament spot while Miami still holds hope of climbing back into the rankings and improving their seeding in upcoming NCAA regional play.
Adrian Del Castillo started in right field for the first time in his career Saturday. All previous starts have been at C or DH.
Carlos Perez got the start behind the plate and Raymond Gil at DH.
Miami opened the scoring in the first. Anthony Villar walked with one out then advanced to third on a Yohandy Morales single and scored on an A del C ground out for a 1-0 Canes lead.
In the fourth, A del C opened the inning with a single up the middle, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Gil’s two out RBI single putting UM up 2-0.
McFarlane went 5.0 with 5K for the win. Spencer Bodanza added 1 1/3 and Daniel Federman 2/3 in relief before Carson Palmquist came on for the last two frames securing the 2-1 UM victory with his ACC leading 10th save.
Sunday came and sadly for the Canes it bore a great resemblance to Friday night.
UM went down 1-0 in the first and 7-0 after two. Miami closed it to 7-5 in the third but BC extended to 9-5 in the fourth , 10-6 in the sixth and added another in the eighth for an 11-6 series securing win, their first against Miami since 2013.
I’ll let head coach Gino DiMare’s words that well might deserve an honorary PHD in ‘coach speak’ sum up the weekend , “We’ve got to continue to play, we’ve got three more weekends to play and the ACC Tournament. We are absolutely not playing the way the game needs to be played. If we’re going to be successful here, we’ve got to do a better job in all phases.”
Miami (24-15,15-14 ACC) remains unranked.Appalachian St is at the Light this weekend, Georgia Tech 5/14-16 and FAU 5/18 before Miami heads to Louisville for a regular season ending series 5/20-22. ACC Tournament play begins 5/25.
NCAA Regional play hosts will be announced the week of 5/10 and play begins June 4. Go Canes!
