BASEBALL REPORT -
The Hurricanes now (12-8,7-7 ACC) entered the week #19 in the NCAA D-1 rankings and after four road games last week remain #19 in the Monday 3/29 ranks.
On Tuesday 3/23 the Canes headed up to Boca Raton to take on the FAU Owls.
Miami was angry and ready coming off last weeks embarrassing home beat down by FSU. The last notes of the National Anthem were still ringing when this one was over as Miami went off to a 4-0 lead in the first and extended to 12-0 after 1 1/2.
Canes had 17 hits led by Alex Toral going 3-5 with 6 RBIs including his 2nd HR. Anthony Villar (4) and Gabe Rivera (2) also went deep. Jake Garland (3-2) went five for the win in the 14-9 victory.
Off to Charlottesville for a weekend series against Virginia where Miami took two of three for an important road series win. Friday in an 8-6 win, Miami was down 2-0 after five having left the bases loaded in the 1st, 2nd and 5th frames. Canes took a 5-2 lead in the 6th on a Rivera HR followed by a Christian Del Castillo 2 RBI single and a Toral RBI base knock. Yohandy Morales HR (4) added an insurance run. Alejandro Rosario (3-1) had another great Friday start. Always reliable Carson Palmquist closed with his sixth save.
On Saturday Canes managed to lose a game 4-0 in which they only gave up one hit. That hit unfortunately was a triple by Virginia’s Devin Ortiz in the 5th that followed three consecutive walks by Victor Mederos who had been untouchable through the first four innings. Canes made 4 errors Saturday and only managed 5 hits , all singles in this game they just didn’t deserve to win.
Then came Sunday when the series would be decided. It was a back and forth affair. Up 1-0 after one, tied 1-1 after four, down 2-1 after five, tied again 2-2 after six before Canes took the lead for good (3-2) in the seventh on a Raymond Gil sac fly.
Morales hit his 5th HR in the 8th in the 4-2 victory. Jordan Dubberly had his first start went 4 2/3 giving up only one earned run. Daniel Federman went 3 1/3 for the win and Palmquist added his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Next up a short shot up the road to play FIU Wednesday 3/31 then the Blue Devils at home over the weekend.
A BASKETBALL NOTE— there are now four Canes in the transfer portal. Nysier Brooks has joined Earl Timberlake and Elijah Olaniyi in the portal while Chris Lykes has reversed his decision to go pro and will play another year of college hoops albeit not at UM.
I thank them all for their contributions and wish them well in their chosen futures.
