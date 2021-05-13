The same daily papers and social media outlets that had Miami Baseball heading to Omaha for the College World Series after the season’s ﬁrst weekend are now tolling the bells of an unpropitious ﬁnish, widely predicting Miami not making the NCAA Tournament.
Canes Corner has all year long looked at UM Baseball as a good team that could be a very good team and does not share their gloom and doom conjecture.
While still unranked, Miami (27-15,15-14 ACC) is now #21 in NCAA D-1 RPI, a metric that provides an ability to compare teams across conference by using strength of schedule and strength of opponents schedules.
Canes have six conference games remaining. The ﬁrst three are this weekend at home against Georgia Tech, the first of which I’m happy to say I’ll be attending.
Then after a home midweek date with FAU on 5/18, Miami travels to Louisville for a Thursday Friday, Saturday series before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament May 25-30.
This past weekend Miami hosted the Appalachian State Mountaineers for a three game series. This was a ‘no win’ situation as a loss would damage UM’s RPI and a sweep was expected. Canes ‘made lemonade’ with three wins and conﬁdence building performances.
Friday night Tyler Tuthill was exceptional on the bump for App St going 7.0 surrendering only 4 hits and 2 earned runs with 11 Ks.
Fortunately Miami pitching was better.
Alex McFarlane, Alejandro Rosario and Carson Palmquist combined to hold the Mountaineers to 2 runs and struck out 14 in a 4-2 win. Palmquist earned his ACC leading 11th save. He now has 57 K in 32 1/3 innings and has only walked ﬁve. Miami opened the scoring in the third when a one out double by Gabe Rivera was followed by a Dominic Pitelli single and a Tony Jenkins walk before Anthony Villar drove in two with a double to right for a 2-0 lead Miami never surrendered.
On Saturday, Miami went up 1-0 in the ﬁrst after Villar’s one out double was cashed in by a Christian Del Castillo Sac Fly. Canes bats then exploded in the second. It went like this- Raymond Gil doubled, Pitelli singled, Chris Perez had an RBI double to right, Jenkins an RBI single to third,Villar an RBI single to center,Yohandy Morales an RBI single to left, Adrian Del Castillo walked then advanced to second on a passed ball with Morales moving to third and Villar scoring, C Del C grounded out, Alex Toral walked, Gil hit a 2 RBI double, Pitelli grounded out, Perez walked, Jenkins was hit by pitch, Villar a 2 RBI single and Morales struck out.
A 10 run, 8 hit second inning!
Miami added 2 in the ﬁfth and 3 in the sixth on the way to a 16-1 win. Jared Thomas , CJ Kayfus and C Del C went deep Saturday. Villar and Gil had 3 hits. Jake Smith held App St to 0 runs and 2 hits for the win going 5.0 with 6 Ks.
Sunday’s game was marred by a 2 hour 19 minute rain delay after one pitch in the bottom of the second.
Mountaineers opened the scoring in the ﬁrst with two but that’s all they got for the day.
Canes answered immediately with four in their half. After two inning opening walks A Del C doubled down the left ﬁeld line for 2 RBI tying at 2-2. Big brother C Del C then drove A home with a double to right. Gil then singled to center C scoring for a 4-2 Miami lead before the deluge. Miami added 2 in the second, 1 in the fourth and 3 in the ﬁfth in a 10-2 win that was called after six due to weather. Jake Garland started and did not return after the delay. Victor Mederos came on and secured the victory. Morales was 2-3 with 4 RBI, A Del C 3-4 with 2 RBI and C Del C 3-3 with 3 RBI on Sunday.
Canes Corner believes strongly Miami will be part of the NCAA Tournament. I’ve watched as many games as possible. Some from the Ponce Garage behind right ﬁeld, others on the ACCN or on ACCNX streaming service.
I use the ‘eye test’ and see an ever improving group that’s starting to hit throughout the lineup and pitching coming around at the right time.
Time will tell. Go Canes!
