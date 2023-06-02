Miami has been selected as the NCAA Tournament #9 seed and will be hosting the Coral Gables Regional starting Friday June 2. The selection marks Miami’s 49th Tournament appearance and 29th as a host. The Canes have an all-time 130-52 (.714) record in regional play and are 89-19 (.824) at Mark Light Stadium.
Miami (40-19) are seeded #1. The Texas Longhorns (38-20) out of the Big 12 are #2. The Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns (40-22) from the Sun Belt are #3 and the #4 Maine Black Bears (31-19) are the Atlantic East representative.
The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Palo Alto Regional that includes #8 Stanford, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton and San Jose State.
If Stanford wins their regional the winner of the Coral Gables Regional will travel to the Bay Area to face the Cardinals in a best of three superregional with the winner earning a ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
If Stanford fails to win their regional and Miami wins their regional the Palo Alto Regional winner would travel to Coral Gables to play Miami in a super-regional.
If neither Stanford or Miami win their regional, the NCAA Tournament committee would set the pairings and I don’t foresee much interest amongst our readership.
Regional play starts Friday at 1 PM when the Longhorns take on the Ragin’ Cajuns. Miami plays Maine at 6 PM.
The regional format is double-elimination and all 16 sites will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Monday if necessary).
Although the Hurricanes fell short of their goal of a national seed (top 8) that guarantees all home games on the way to Omaha, the Canes play in last week’s ACC Tournament in Durham, NC paved a path that well can be negotiated.
Hurricane Baseball is peaking at the right time and it showed in last weeks ACC Championship Tournament.
Miami was in Pool D with Duke and NC State. The Wolfpack scored 8 to the Blue Devils 7 in the Pool opener so when Miami faced State on Thursday it was win or be eliminated for the Canes.
Miami took a 2-0 lead after two batters when Edgardo Villegas took it over the wall with CJ Kayfus onboard.
The Pack came right back. Eli Seranno III hit a bases loaded single to tie it 2-2 after one inning.
UM went ahead 3-2 in the 4th when DH Renzo Gonzalez drove in Dominic Pitelli with an RBI single.
NC State threatened in the 7th with two on but Head Coach Gino DiMare called on AllAmerican closer Andrew Walters for a rare seventh inning appearance. Walt stranded both runners and took it the rest of the way going 2 1/3 with 3 Ks for his 10th save.
Miami had added an insurance run in the 8th when Jacoby Long scored on a passed ball.
The 4-2 win guaranteed a semi-final appearance and made Friday’s matchup with Duke a matter of pride and an opportunity to stay in the hunt for a top seed. Duke got on the board early with a Jay Beshears solo HR.
The Canes went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first on a YoYo Morales RBI single and Villegas scampering home on a wild pitch.
Duke tied it on a Luke Storm solo shot in the fifth, went ahead on Alex Stone’s solo blast and stretched the lead to 4-2 on a Damon Lux RBI single in the sixth.
Morales tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the frame driving home Long and Kayfus with a single. Storm took it over the wall again in the eighth for a 6-4 Duke lead but Miami came right back taking a 7-6 lead on solo shots from Kayfus and Morales and a Renzo Gonzalez RBI single.
Walt came on to shut Duke down in the ninth striking out 2 and earning his 11th save.
Kayfus, Renzo and YoYo all had three hits and YoYo 4 RBI.
The #1 team in the nation, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were up next in the semifinals and Miami was at its very best. Coach DiMare described it like this “I thought maybe we played our best game of the year.”
It was another YoYo show. He had a 2 RBI single in the third for a 2-0 lead, hit a HR in the sixth making it 3-1 and added an inside-the-park HR in the ninth to complete the scoring in the 7-2 take down of the top ranked Demon Deacons.
Pitching was exceptional. Karson Ligon in his first start after a couple of months of rehabilitation went 2 1/3 innings and surrendered only one run.
Alejandro Rosario went 4 2/3 of stellar relief without surrendering an earned run and chalked up the win. Walt was there, of course, to close the door.
The Hurricanes have been walking a thin line with their pitching for most of this season.
Injuries, both in preseason when the Canes lost two of their five left-handers, the absence of Ligon for most of the season and other arm ailments among the staff made one feel that Red Crosses belonged on the dugout and bullpen.
Miraculously, the Canes were in the ACC Championship and even took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
It’s been asked “will miracles never cease” ? For Miami’s pitchers they did in the bottom of the seventh when Clemson’s Tigers knocked the Canes off that thin line and put eight runs on the board in the seventh for an 11-5 advantage and winning score.
Congratulations to Clemson on a well deserved championship and to Miami for giving everything they had and never giving up. Both teams should be very tough outs in the NCAA Tournament.
Yohandy Morales, Zach Levenson and Andrew Walters were named to the ACC All Tournament Team.
Morales had 9 hits, 4 BB, 8 RBI and 3 HR in the tournament.
Tickets will be a tough get for the regional. Call 800-GO-CANES for ticket inquiries.
Be well all and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.