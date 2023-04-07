Watch out football, the men’s and women’s basketball programs are the hottest things on campus. Both teams went further in the NCAA tournament then they ever have before.
The women reached the Elite Eight before falling to LSU, the 2023 NCAA champion.
The LadyCanes, (22-13) for the second season in a row, lost to the eventual champion, having fallen to 2022 champion South Carolina last year.
Miami held LSU to 54 points, their lowest total of the season, but they couldn’t score themselves. Coach Katie Meier likes to say that winning basketball “is about putting the little round thing into the big round thing,” and that’s something Miami just couldn’t get done against the Lady Tigers. UM was 0-15 from the threepoint line, 18-57 overall and fell 54-42.
Miami finished #18 in the USA Coaches poll, their highest season ending ranking ever.
This was the first Elite Eight appearance for the women’s basketball program. Only two players, Destiny Harden and Karla Erjavec have exhausted their eligibility. They will be sorely missed but there is a strong foundation being built for the future of the women’s program.
Next year’s goal will surely be a Final Four appearance.
The Hurricane men also rose to great heights this year reaching the Final Four for the first time ever.
The men finished the season #3 in the USA coaches poll. This was the highest season ending ranking in program history.
The Miami Men (29-8) lost to the University of Connecticut, Huskies 72-59 in the NCAA tournament semifinals. Connecticut went on to defeat San Diego State in the final.
The men, like the women fell to the eventual champion for the second year in a row having lost to the 2022 champion Kansas in the Elite Eight last season.
UConn came out of the gate on fire hitting three of the first four from beyond the arc for a 9-0 lead. The Canes fought back and tied it at 19 but the Huskies finished the half on a 18-5 spurt for a 37-24 halftime advantage.
Miami closed to within eight, 53-45, on an Isaiah Wong three pointer with 11:41 left but could get no closer.
The second half was played evenly, 35-35 and that added up to a 72-59 UConn win.
Wong led Miami with 15. Jordan Miller had a double double in his final collegiate game with 11 and 10 boards.
Miami never led against the Huskies. The Canes 59 points were the lowest total of the season. The Canes finished the season 3-1 against Top 10 and 7-2 against Top 25 opponents. The 29 wins tied the 2012-13 Miami team for the most wins in program history. Adama Sanogo led the winners with a double-double of his own scoring 21 and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Sanogo was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player after their championship game win.
Coach Jim Larranaga’s postgame remarks included, “…but quite honestly, we were never in sync offensively. We struggled. Guys were playing hard. Trying their best. But it wasn’t the script we were looking for. Some of the credit goes to Connecticut and the defense they played… Being in the Final Four for the first time in school’s history, the guys being a little bit anxious, and we really never were able to just relax and play our game. We were pretty much out of character the whole night. But these guys are great, great guys, great players. We’ve had a sensational season. They’ll have memories that will last a lifetime, and so will I.”
Jordan Miller is the only Miami player without eligibility remaining. Jordan Miller remarked, “It’s been special both years I’ve been here. We found a way each season to make school history, which is very rare. Obviously it didn’t end out the way we wanted it to, but regardless, at the end of the day, if you make history, school history, you’re a winner in some shape or form.”
Isaiah Wong, when asked about Coach L responded, “… he’s a great person to be around on and off the court… he just loves us all as a person and off the court. He always calls to check up on us. He’s just a great coach.”
The future looks bright for both programs. With the transfer portal, it’s hard to predict what players will return for the following season. It’s likely that Isaiah Wong will test the NBA waters. Canes Corner expects most of the key players on both the men’s and women’s teams will return for next season.
It’s been the greatest basketball season in the University of Miami history. Let’s hope the successes on the court continue for years to come.
Baseball is in full swing. The Hurricanes (19-9, 8-4 ACC) are ranked between #13 and #20 in the six major baseball polls.
The Florida State Seminoles were in Coral Gables last weekend and for the first time since 2001 the Canes swept the Noles.
The scores were 11-0, 3-2 and 13-4. The three starting pitchers were exceptional, Karson Ligon on Friday, Gage Ziehl on Saturday and Alejandro Rosario on Sunday all took their starts into the eighth inning.
Ligon, who was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, went 8.0, 3 hits, 0 runs with 6 Ks on only 95 pitches.
Carlos Perez had a three run HR in the 5th that put Miami ahead for good on Friday. Perez hit a game winning HR in the 7th on Saturday.
Zach Levenson and Blake Cyr hit back to back HRs on back to back pitches in the 4th on Sunday for a 7-4 lead that was never surrendered.
Miami travels to Charlottesville, Va. to play a weekend series against the Virginia Wahoos (24-4, 8-4 ACC), #5-#8 on April 7-9.
And then there’s Football. Spring practice wraps up this week and the “Spring Game” will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale on Friday night, April 14 at 7:30. Tickets are FREE but must be requested on the Hurricanes Sports App.
Be well all and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.