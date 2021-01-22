Men’s Basketball Update - Coming off the win at NC St hopes were high for our Canes heading up north to face Boston College.
Things did not go well. BC could not miss from the three point line early and we were blown out 84-62.
Our four guys in double figures Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi with 14 , Earl Timberlake’s 12 and Harlond Beverly with 10 were no match for BC’s 18 three pointers. Next up was against #16 Louisville in Coral Gables on Saturday 1/16. Miami came out a positive and determined unit led by Isaiah “Zay” Wong and played their best game of the year prevailing 78-72.
Zay had 30 points , seven rebounds , six assists and zero turnovers. Matt Cross added 16 points on 4-6 from the three point line and 4-4 free throws. Elijah Olaniyi added a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Nysier Brooks added 11 rebounds.
Wong became the first Miami player in 25 years with at least 30 points , 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a single game. His 12 field goals are the most by an ACC player in any game this year. A tremendous team win with Harlond Beverly, Deng Gak and Anthony Walker contributing with great defense.
Women’s Basketball Update - Lady Canes are 6-5 , 3-5 in ACC play. Highlights have been Senior guard Kelsey Marshall scoring her 1000th point North Carolina and balanced contributions from many players. Along with Kelsey , Destiny Harden has multiple double-doubles , Endia Banks , Brianna Jackson Mason Taylor have also scored in double figures more than once. Sydnee Roby , Naomi Mbandu and Nyayongah Gony have also been major contributors.
Coming Soon - Baseball Preview: Baseball season opens February 19 when our preseason #6 Hurricanes travel to Gainesville to take on the #1 Gators. First home series against Virginia Tech on February 26. UM will announce live attendance policy in early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.