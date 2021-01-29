Men’s Basketball—
Shorthanded Canes were at Syracuse Jan 19 and went down 83-57. UM shot four for 25 from the three point line and had a nine assists to 17 turnover ratio.
Nothing more needs to be said to explain the loss. Zay Wong with 16 points led the Canes and Anthony Walker chipped in with 13.
On Sunday, January 24 the Men hosted Norte Dame even more short handed as Earl Timberlake and Anthony Walker joined our ever expanding injury list. The Fighting Irish wore us down after a close first 10 minutes and poor shooting was again our downfall. We shot 24-62 (38.7%) from the floor and 3-22 (13.6%) from the three point line while Norte Dame shot 28-52 (53.8%) and 10-18 (55.6%).
Kam McGusty had 20, Zay Wong 16 and Elijah Olaniyi 10 for Miami.
Tough week for our guys who never give up.
Women’s Basketball—
Our Lady Canes had a much better week. On January 21 they traveled to Pittsburgh to play the Lady Panthers and after being down by as much as 23 in the first quarter rallied to a most impressive 72-68 win after three hard fought final quarters.
Canes came out on fire in second quarter with a 12-0 run. Down 36-37 at the half Kelsey Marshall scored five straight to open the third quarter for a 41-37 lead.
Win was not sealed until Naomi Mbandu who had 7 points in the fourth quarter knocked down two free throws with 0:04 remaining. Kelsey Marshall had 21 points including five threes in 35 minutes. Naomi Mbandu added 15 and Endia Banks 13 along with nine rebounds and six assists.
Next up, Miami Women were off to Louisville on Tuesday, January 26 to face the undefeated #1 Lady Cardinals. There are no moral victories but there is holding your head up high after our Ladies played their hearts and souls out in a 79-76 loss.
Down as much as 16 they never quit fighting and scratching for everything, they got within three but no closer in the closing minutes.
Kelsey Marshall again led our scoring with 29, Naomi Mbandu had 17 and 11 boards and Endia Banks dropped 13. I’m sure our Lady Canes are heartbroken. I could not be prouder and know this setback will be a confidence boost they can build on.
Administrative Note—
UM has announced that there will be no fans allowed for any Men’s or Women’s Basketball games this season.
Any season ticket holders with questions should contact the UM ticket office.
Announcement on policy for attending Baseball games will be coming in next two weeks.
