On Tuesday, August 2, the Miami Hurricanes hosted their pre-camp media day.
There were many smiling faces among the players but none brighter than that of Homestead’s own, Don Chaney Jr.
A right knee ACL injury against Appalachian St. early last September cut Chaney Jr.’s 2021 season short. He’s now considered a third year redshirt freshman. I asked Don how he was feeling and he responded “Better than ever.”
Head Coach Mario Cristobal, in his talk and Q&A that followed the media’s face to face meet-ups with the players, singled out Chaney Jr. for his dedication and hard work while rehabbing. Cristobal said he was very impressed with what young Don had accomplished over the past six weeks.
Almost all the players were available and I asked them individually, what’s different this year and how’s it like training under Coach Cristobal.
The responses were remarkably consistent. Players expressed a sense of brotherhood, a closeness in which they both pushed each other and pulled for their teammates.
On Coach Cristobal I heard nothing but positives from the players. Coach is all about about focus, consistency and hard work and the players are all aboard.
Individuals told me they feel they are part of something very special and can’t wait for the seasons start. The season opener is Saturday, September 3 against Bethune Cookman.
There are 25 allowed practice sessions between now and then and the players will be asked to work harder than they ever have. I am confident they will be ready.
The entire coaching group was made available after Coach Cristobal’s talk. I don’t know that there’s ever been a more impressive collegiate staff. For brevity’s sake I’ll list their names and responsibilities. All have impressive resumes accessible on the Hurricane Sports website.
Josh Gattis/ Offensive Coordinator, Kevin Steele/ Defensive Coordinator, Alex Mirabal/Assistant Head Coach-Offensive Line Coach , Joe Salave’a/ Defensive Line Coach-Associate Head Coach (Defense)- Defensive Run Game Coordinator, Charlie Strong/ Co-Defensive Coordinator- Linebackers Coach , Jahmile Addae/ Secondary Coach, Stephen Field/ Tight Ends Coach, Frank Ponce/ Quarterbacks Coach-Passing Game Coordinator, Kevin Smith/ Running Backs Coach , Rod Wright/Defensive Ends Coach and Aaron Feld/ Head Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.
Over the next few weeks I’ll introduce the players in each position group.
