The Miami Hurricane open their second season under the reins of Head Coach Mario Cristobal against the Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 1st at 7:00 pm.
The Red Hawks starting QB Brett Gabbert was asked last week, “Who is the real Miami?” He responded, “The real Miami is in Oxford, Ohio and we’ll show them on September 1!”
Now, the visitors are not a bad football team. They are the all-time Mid-American Conference leaders in wins, conference wins, MAC championships and Bowl wins. Their defense was conference #1 in both scoring and rushing
defense last season. They were #12 in the nation in turnover ratio with +11 (UM was -3), and have added 20 players from power 5 schools in the transfer portal.
That said, Canes Corner hopes Mr. Gabbert has a special sauce to put on those words when he’ll be eating them between 10-11PM on game night.
As paper covers rock, the chip on the collective Miami Football program’s shoulder, in Canes Corner’s opinion, will do not only what paper does to rock and scissors does to paper but crush the Red Hawks as rocks do to
scissors.
In last week’s report we discussed the disappointments of last season, the expectations for this season and made our best guess at a depth chart.
This week I’ll concentrate on the newcomers, both HS recruits and those from the transfer portal, that have earned playing time as either starters or backups.
Cristobal and his staff make clear to all players that every minute they spend on the field or in the weight room, they are competing for playing time.
At RB, freshman Mark Fletcher is a 6’2”, 225 lbs bruiser out of American Heritage. Ajay Allen is a redshirt freshman Nebraska transfer. Both will play significant minutes.
At WR, sixth year redshirt senior, Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is the Canes leading vertical threat.
Freshman Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph is another deep threat and turned down offers from Alabama, Florida, FSU, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and others to come to Coral Gables.
Freshman Robby Washington of Miami Palmetto is another highly recruited Cane that has earned snaps.
These additions vastly improve last year’s thin and oft injured receivers room.
At TE, eighth year (not a typo!) Oregon transfer Cam McCormick will contribute and might start due to injuries.
Freshman Riley Williams of Portland, Oregon and IMG Academy was the
nation’s #2 TE recruit but is out injured for now, hopefully he will suit up
in time for conference play.
On the OL, there are two 5 Star Tackles.
Francis Mauigoa will start at RT, Samson Okunlola will back up at LT. Alabama transfer and two time second team AllSEC Javion Cohen will start at LG. UCF transfer Matt Lee will start at center and call all OL signals.
On the DL, Purdue transfer Branson Deen will start at DT, freshman DT Josh Horton will play in the rotation. At DE, Miami Central freshman Rueben Bain Jr. is the talk of camp and will play early and often. Also at DE, freshman Jayden Wayne of Tacoma, Wash. and IMG Academy who had offers from every big time program, will be a contributor. At Linebacker, Washington St. transfer Francisco Mauigoa, brother of RT starter Francis, will likely start at MLB. Freshmen Bobby Washington, twin brother of WR Robby and fellow freshman Malik Bryant will play in various schemes.
In the defensive backfield, senior UCF transfer Davonte Brown will start. Redshirt senior and Oklahoma transfer Jaden Davis will also start. Sophomore Vanderbilt transfer Jadais Richard will be a situational substitute and freshman Damari Brown, brother of Davonte (who knew), of Ft Lauderdale and American Heritage has earned significant playing time and might start at some point this year.
On a recruiting note, Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna four-star safety Zaquan Patterson committed to Miami after a hard fought recruiting battle with FSU. The Canes now have the 14th ranked 2024 recruiting class
(3rd in ACC). The Miami staff is working 24/7 to move their rank into the top 10 or better and it’s my guess they will get there.
Canes Corner will be in the Press Box for the opener. We will have a recap and a preview of the September 9th major test against the Texas A&M Aggies in next week’s column.
This year Canes Corner will predict a score for all UM games. We will pick from the head, not the heart.
Here’s our take for Week One, Hurricanes 44 - Red Hawks 16.
Be well all and Go Canes!
