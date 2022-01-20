The Hurricanes Men had a week to let the January 11 one point loss at Florida State sink in.
Almost unanimously, the pundits of ESPN, The ACC Network and National media felt the Canes were robbed by an inexplicable foul call against Miami guard Charlie Moore with UM up 64-63 and 0:00.8 left that allowed the Seminoles to make free throws for a 65-64 edge.
With the North Carolina Tar Heels up next on Tuesday 1/18 the Canes were determined that the result would not be left in the hands of the officials. Miami left nothing to chance against the Heels.
After Carolina opened the scoring with a three pointer 0:14 into the game for the lead, their night was over as the Hurricanes put on a overpowering, dominating, subjugating, and vanquishing first half performance taking North Carolina to the woodshed on the way to a 49-22 lead at the half.
Sam Waardenburg , Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty had 44 of those first half points on combined 16-24 shooting including 8-10 on three pointers.
Down 5-2 early the Canes went on a 14-0 run in 3:05 to go up 16-5.
Up 20-11 Miami took advantage of nine consecutive NC misses going up 30-11 with 9:02 left. It was 39-22 with 3:21 left when the Miami defense held the Tar Heels scoreless and the offense ran off another ten straight for the 27 point halftime lead. Miami scored 20 of their 49 in the half off 10 NC turnovers their relentless defense forced.
The Canes shot 18-32 (58.1%) from the floor and 8-14 (57.1%) from beyond the arc for the half. The Hurricanes kept the pedal to the metal the rest of the way never letting Carolina closer than 22. A four point play by Wong had Miami up 62-30 with 14:02 to go and a Wooga Poplar three with 1:57 gave Miami it’s largest lead of the night 84-51. The final was 85-57.
Miami is now (14-4, 6-1) and North Carolina (12-5,4-2).
This was more than a victory, win or triumph, it was a trouncing, drubbing and shellacking. The Canes had 10 steals, scored 30 off 14 NC turnovers, had 16 assists and committed only 4 turnovers themselves.
Wong was high scorer for the night with 25 and he added 8 rebounds. McGusty had a doubledouble with 20 and 10 boards. Waardenburg had a career high 21 including 5-6 from downtown.
This was the first time in over 21 years that Miami had three 20+ point scorers in a regular season game. Mark Packer of the ACC Network called it “a Crime Scene.”
Waardenburg said “the energy of this team is at a whole new level.”
Wong added “…we’re successful because we’re sharing the ball…. we have trust in each other”.
Next up a chance for a payback against FSU on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2:00 pm.
- - - - - - -
The LadyCanes (hosted two ranked ACC teams this week.
On Sunday they hosted #15 Georgia Tech (13-4,4-2) and earned their season best win with an amazing fourth quarter comeback.
Miami trailed by nine near the end of the third quarter but came back with an unrelenting defense and a freshman hero in Ja’Leah Williams for a 46-45 victory. The UM defense was stellar all game holding the Yellow Jackets to season low shooting percentages both from the floor (28.6%) and beyond the arc (15.4%).
As good as that stifling D was through the first three quarters Miami was better in the final frame forcing seven turnovers and holding Ga Tech to four points.
Williams had 4 steals and 6 rebounds but it was the last two of her nine , the second of her back-to-back layups in the final two minutes that sealed the win.
Kelsey Marshall led the winners with 12.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the #21 ranked Duke Blue Devils were the visitors. This was a back and forth affair until the last few minutes when Duke (12-4, 3-3) went on a 10-2 run resulting in a 58-49 win over Miami (9-6,2-3) that was much closer than the final score.
The first quarter ended with Duke up 16-13. Duke went up seven in the 2nd Q before a 9-2 Canes run tied it at 26.
Duke’s Shayeann Day-Wilson made a late three and Duke was up 29-26 at the half. Duke again went up seven in the third before a 7-2 UM run that included consecutive layups by Maeve Djaldi-Tabdi brought Miami within two. Lexi Gordon put up a three at the 3rd Q buzzer that sent the game officials to review the video and they decided it was good giving the Lady Devils a five point advantage after three.
Down again by seven in the 4th back-to-back threes by Marshall and Djaldi-Tabdi brought Miami within one at 44-43.
After a couple of stops by the LadyCanes a Williams layup gave the Canes a one point lead 45-44 with 6:16 left, their first since their game opening bucket.
But another upset was not to be.
Duke went on a 10-2 run and the game was theirs. Duke was led by Aussie, Miela Goodland with 17. Day-Wilson added 11. Djaldi-Tabdi led Miami with a career high 19 and Marshall had 15 in the defeat.
Next up the Ladies play at FSU Jan. 20 @ 8:00 pm before heading to Boston College on Jan. 23 for a noon matchup.
