In Ernest Thayer’s 1888 poem “Casey At The Bat” there is ‘no joy in Mudville’.
This past weekend Miami Baseball with their finest play of the year brought no joy to Louisville while showering Coral Gables and Canes Nation with blithesomeness.
Louisville’s Jim Patterson Stadium opened in April 2005 and Miami achieved the first sweep of the Cardinals at home since ECU on the opening weekend over sixteen years ago.
In Thursday night’s series opener the Canes pitching and HR power were the difference.
Down 1-0 in the second UM scored the next six in a 6-1 victory. Tied at 1-1 in the seventh, Raymond Gil launched a leadoff 431foot blast over the centerfield wall making it 2-1. Jordan Lala followed with a triple and stole home for a two run lead. An inning later Gil added his second HR of the night with a two run shot to left. Anthony Villar capped a three hit night with a two out solo homer in the ninth closing out the scoring.
Canes arms held Louisville to four hits, all singles, in the opener. Alejandro Rosario started and went 4 2/3 (2H,1R). Spencer Bodanza went 2.0 (1H,0R) then Daniel Federman came in to get the final out of the seventh with a big strikeout. Carson Palmquist went the final two striking out five.
After the game Head Coach Gino DiMare said “It’s the loudest I’ve heard our dugout…our pitchers kept us in the game…that back end of the bullpen have been really, eally big for us.” Gil added “I’m feeling good now…getting in my groove at just the right time for me and my team”.
Game two brought more of the same. Pitching and a 436 foot first pitch dinger to center by Yohandy Morales after a Christian Del Castillo single to right gave Miami a 2-0 edge in the second and was the only scoring Friday evening.
Miami’s arms again excelled surrendering only three hits, again all singles. Jake Smith was on the hill to start and threw 4 2/3 (1H,6K).Bodanza was next with a clean 1 1/3 picking up his second win of theweekend. Andrew Walters 1 1/3 (1H,2K) was next before Palmquist closed the door over the last 1 2/3 (0H,2K) with his 13th save.
In the postgame DiMare sang praise on the pitching “It starts with the starter and Jake (Smith) did an unbelievable job.” On Palmquist he added “He’s the most unique closer I’ve seen. We’ve had some really, really good ones. I just have never seen one that can be so dominant. It’s a funky delivery that’s not something hitters see a lot of, and you get some very, very awkward swings and takes. It’s very dominating”.
Saturday’s sweep securing, broom bringing 3-2 win again brought great Miami work on the bump. Jake Garland started, went 5.0 (3H.1R) for the win (6-2).
Alex McFarlane 1/3 inning followed, could not find the plate and was pulled and replaced by Walters who went 1.0. Federman threw a scoreless final 2 2/3 earning a save. Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the thirdwhen Luke Brown was HBP and scored when Alex Binelas up next doubled down the right field line. Canes only had three hits Saturday, all singles in the fourth inning and made the most of them going ahead 3-1.
Leading off Villar was HBP, Morales singled to center, A Del C singled bringing home Villar and tying game at one. C Del C went down swinging, Gil walked, Alex Toral struck out and with two out, Lala singled to right bringing home Morales and Gil for a 3-1 lead.
Quoting ‘Captian Obvious’ DiMare, “Difference in the game was clutch 2 out 2 RBI hit by Lala.”
Miami (32-17, 20-15 ACC) earned the number four seed in the ACC Tournament startingTuesday 5/25. The tournament divides the 12 qualifying teams into 4 three team pods. Each pod plays a round robin and team with best record in each pod advances to Saturday’s semifinals.Team with highest seed in each pod wins all tiebreakers. UM is the highest seed in their pod and will play FSU and Duke, who face off against each other Wednesday at 11:00. Miami plays Duke at 11:00 Thursday and FSU at 3:00 on Friday.
In this one of a kind crazy format only one game will matter to the Canes. They must beat the winner of Wednesday’s Duke-FSU game to advance. The game against the loser is meaningless.
There will be atournament recap, comment on Miami’s spot in NCAA Tournament (to be announced on Memorial Day) and a Basketball update in next week’s column. Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.