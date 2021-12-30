It’s been a tough week for Hurricane Sports as the Covid virus has disrupted both the Football and Women’s Basketball programs.
On Sunday, UM announced the Football team would not be traveling to San Antonio to compete in the Sun Bowl due to Covid concerns.
The Women’s Basketball program postponed games against Duke on 12/19 and North Florida on 12/21 also due to the virus.
UM was one of five teams that could not compete in their scheduled bowl games. Central Michigan will replace Miami as Washington State’s opponent and the Sun Bowl will be played as scheduled at noon on New Year’s Eve.
The Women’s contest with Duke was originally ruled a forfeit loss for Miami but the ACC has reconsidered its rules and it will be rescheduled.
The UM Men’s Basketball must be commended as they have not had a single Covid related situation with players , coaches or staff over this and last season.
The Men (9-3,1-0 ACC) play their next three at home. On 12/29 the NC State Wolfpack visit at 9:00.
On New Year’s Day the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Canes at 6:00 and on Jan. 5 the Syracuse Orange play at 8:00.
On a sad note Junior SG Harlond Beverly is out for the year with a back problem requiring surgery. Harlond should be granted an injury related red shirt year and have at least two more years of eligibility as a Cane. We wish Harlond well and a swift and safe recovery.
Men’s Basketball tickets are available for as low as $20.
Call 800-GOCANES for more information.
The Women play at Virginia on 1/2 then host Wake Forest at 7:00 on 1/6 and Louisville at noon on 1/9. Tickets are $5 for the LadyCanes games are are without a doubt the best entertainment value available in South Florida.
As disappointing as not competing in and enjoying a Bowl game experience is for the Football team, all eyes in the program are looking to the future.
New Head Coach Mario Cristobal is putting together his coaching staff and the players are in the weight room and training facilities. The next big date is ‘signing day,’ February 2 when the Hurricane hope to add four and five star recruits for next season.
The Canes open 2022 at home against BethuneCookman on Sept. 3 and Southern Mississippi on Sept. 10 before heading to College Station, Texas on Sept. 17 to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who are the only team to beat Alabama this season.
Miami will be back home to host Middle Tennessee State on 9/24 before their eight game ACC slate.
No times have been set for any games and no dates yet are set for the conference games but we know the ACC home opponents are Duke, FSU , Pitt and North Carolina while Miami will be on the road for matchups with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Season tickets are available now and single game availability will be announced near the start of the season.
Baseball is almost here with opening day February 18 against Towson.
The Hurricanes will play 36 home games in 2022 including series against Norte Dame , Florida , Virginia and North Carolina.
Collegiate Baseball has UM #23 in their preseason rankings. Baseball America has Miami with the #1 ACC recruiting class.
The Canes have 18 newcomers this year, 11 out of HS and 7 transfers.
The Golden Ring of a trip to Omaha appears to be in reach this year.
A detailed Baseball analysis will be coming in early February.
Season tickets are an amazingly low $109 and include complimentary parking.
A very Happy New Year to all and Go Canes!
