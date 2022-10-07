Hurricane Football had a bye last weekend. They host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:00 on Saturday, Nov. 8th. Basketball is less than a month away so I’ll try to bring Canes Hoops up to date in this week’s column.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season and it took both eventual national championship teams to knock out the UM teams. The Kansas Jayhawks prevailed over the Men in the Elite Eight and the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the LadyCanes on their home court in the final of the Columbia,S.C. Regional.
The Women open play at home at 6:00 pm on Nov. 2nd in an exhibition against Barry University and host Maryland Eastern-Shore on Nov. 7th at 4:00.
The Men play an exhibition against Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) on Oct. 30th at 2:00 pm before Lafayette opens the regular schedule on Nov. 7th at 7:30 pm.
All noted matchups are at the Watsco Center on the UM campus. I will state here unequivocally that the best value with your sports entertainment dollar is a $5 ticket to a LadyCanes game. There are no better role models for your children. ACC Conference Women’s basketball is the highest level of competition in the USA and Miami will be in the mix for a conference crown this season. Men’s single game seats start at $10 for many games. Full schedules and further information are available at miamihurricanes.com. Tickets are available by calling 800-462-2637 or ordering online at miamihurricanes.evenue.net.
Canes Corner would like to express our thanks to Susan and Stephen Symons for their pledge of a $1million gift towards renovating the current Watsco Center Multi-Purpose Room into a new, state-of-the-art training facility for both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs. I’ve been in the current facility and have seen the renderings for the new one. In my opinion, this is the area where UM major sports most needed improvement. Kudos to the entire Symons Family for identifying a need and filling it with their generosity.
LadyCanes first - gone from last years team are long time starting guards Kelsey Marshall and Mykea Gray and they will be greatly missed. Backup Center Paula Fraile Ruiz and rotational Forwards Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi and Naomi Mbandu have left the program and we thank them for all their contributions.
Head Coach Katie Meier has brought in five newcomers, two true freshman and three transfers. Last year’s squad lacked size and that issue has been addressed. McDonald’s All-American and Ohio native 6-6 Kyla Oldacre and 6-4 Lazaria ‘Z’ Spearman from Georgia are joined by University of Texas transfer, 6-4 Latasha Lattimore and all will be great additions to the front court. Then there are the Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna, transfers from Fresno State. Haley is a three time All- Mountain West and 2021 Conference Player of the Year. Hanna has also been awarded All-Mountain West honors. The twins have multi-million Tik-Tok followers, another million or so on Instagram and have been featured on a Boost-Mobile billboard in Times Square, NYC.
Nine Players return. Graduate Forward Destiny Harden, Graduate Guard Karla Erjavec, Senior Forward Lola Pendande and Sophomore Guard Ja’Leah Williams are the leading returnees. All four were on the court the entire last five minutes of an ACC Conference Quarterfinal on March 4 this year when the LadyCanes defeated the No.3 Louisville Cardinals in the most amazing comeback that the ACC or any tournament has ever seen. UM was down 16, 54-38 midway through the 4th Q then cut it to ten at 54-44. The Lady Cardinals then scored five in a row to go up 15 inside 5:00 to go. That rally would have broken the spirits of almost any competitor but not these four returnees and Kelsey Marshall. Please go to YouTube and search UM- Louisville 2022 Quarterfinal. You will not have ever seen anything like it. It’s my most treasured DVR recording and I watch it often.
Also returning are Senior Forward Moulayna Johnson Sidi-Baba, Sophomore Guards Jasmyne Roberts and Lashae Dwyer, as well as the programs two hard luck ladies who have been limited by injuries but never stopped working and supporting their teammates. Sr. G Kenza Salgues of France and Chico Okafor a sophomore from Spain are the two who deserve good health and floor time this year.
Josh Petersen has replaced Beth Dunkenberger as an assistant coach after four years at Pittsburgh and Brianne Brown is the new Strength and Conditioning Coach.
The Men- Gone are Rodney Miller who when I asked if he would come back for a record breaking seventh year said he had to “go out in the business world and make some money.”
Kam McGusty played his first pro game for Piacenza in Italy on Oct. 2nd and had 25 points.
Charlie Moore made his debut in Belgium on Sept. 30 for Belfius Mons and had 8 points and 5 assists. Sam Waardenburg helped Cairns defeat Tasmania 106-84 with 6 points, 3 boards and a steal in his Oct. 2nd pro inaugural. Sam plays in the Australia NBL in the top division. Former Cane DJ Vasiljevic plays for league champ Sydney so the Canes will be facing each other soon. Deng Gak plays in Latvia for the Valmiera Glass. Deng had 8 points and 4 boards in his pro opener.
The newcomers include two highly regarded transfers and four true freshman. Nijel Pack was arguably the most prized player available in the transfer portal and will bring his talents to Coral Gables from Kansas State. Nijel was first team All- Big 12 last year averaging 17.4 points and an unreal 43.6 % from beyond the arc. It’s Coach Larranaga’s hope that Pack can transition from off to point guard for Miami this year. Both Pack and his fellow incoming transfer, Norchad Omier, 2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year are third year. Sophomore Omier averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 63.2% from the floor. Both transfers will almost
certainly start. The four freshmen were all high rated recruits. AJ Casey is a 6’9” F from Chicago. Christian Watson, a 6’7” G from Maryland played at St John’s College HS in DC. Favour Aire is a 6’11” C with a 7’1” wingspan. The Nigerian native played his HS ball at Bishop McNamara in Maryland. Danilo Jovanovich is a 6’8” F from Milwaukee.
Seven scholarship players return. Both Jr G Isaiah Wong and Sr F Jordan Miller will start along with the two transfers. The fifth starting spot is up for grabs. Jr F Anthony Walker has a shot , Jr G Harlond Beverly will be in the mix if his back injury is completely healed, So G Wooga Poplar was mentioned by Larranaga in a recent radio interview as a distinct possibility, Redshirt F Jakai Robinson is another under consideration to start. So G Bensley Joseph played a lot of minutes as a freshman but the hope is that Bensley plays the point as Pack’s backup and when Pack moves to shooting guard.
Longtime Larranaga assistant and recent associate head coach Chris Caputo has accepted the Head Coach position at George Washington University. Coach Chris will be missed and I’m sure all of Canes Nation wishes him and his family nothing but happiness and success up in Foggy Bottom. Bill Courtney is the new Associate Head Coach. Kotie Kimble has joined DJ Irving as an assistant coach after serving in the same position at NC Charlotte. Preston Greene is the new Strength and Conditioning Coach after spending the last eleven years at the University of Florida.
Canes Corner has high hopes for both the Men and LadyCanes and is looking forward to seeing both having success in this seasons ACC play and in the NCAA Tournament.
Did I mention that no entertainment dollar is better spent than on a ticket to watch these teams play? Just checking!
ACC Football starts for the Hurricanes. Let’s hope their hard work pays off with a win.
Go Canes!
