Miami Hurricanes Baseball (21-11, 13-10 ACC) came back strong going 4-0 this week after being swept at Pittsburgh last weekend. UM remains unranked this week in the NCAA D-1 poll but the young Canes are hungry and improving every week so I expect to see them back in the rankings very soon.
The week opened with a tightly contested midweek affair against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Miami got on the board in the first with an RBI single by Christian Del Castillo plating lead off hitter Jordan Lala who opened the frame with a base knock putting the Canes ahead 1-0.
FGC evened the score when promising starter Sophomore Jake Smith started losing his command walking Alejandro Figueredo who led off the Eagle’s third and later came around to score.
Smith was lifted after 2 1/3 giving up only one hit but his hitting a batter and issuing two free passes were his undoing. Smith hits the upper 90’s on the radar gun and can be a big part of this team’s future. I was in the Ponce Garage watching the game when Alex Toral unloaded a bomb in the fourth that hit the wall just below me putting UM up 2-1.
FGC tied it again in the fifth with a one out Brian Ellis HR off Andrew Walters. The dinger was the only hit Walters surrendered in his 2 2/3 and 7 of the 8 outs he got were by strikeouts.
Daniel Federman took the hill in the sixth and tossed four shutout innings setting himself for the win which he earned when CJ Kayfus led off the ninth with a single, Lala with a sac bunt moving CJ to second and Anthony Villar lacing a walk off single to center for the 3-2 win.
The weekend brought the always tough (15-14,9-9 ACC) Clemson Tigers to town. Miami opened the series with a 12-3 drubbing on Friday night. Canes hit five HRs in the win with Raymon Gil and Gabe Rivera each hitting their fifth, Dominic Pitelli his third and Toral his fifth and sixth.
Alex’s shot in the fifth went 437 feet onto the top of the Ponce Garage.
In the postgame interviews no coach or player could remember a Miami player ever hitting one up there.
Canes were up 9-1 after five in this one that took a lot of pressure off this team.
Alejandro Rosario (4-2) had another excellent start going 6.0 with 9 Ks for the win. Spencer Bodanza threw one and Alex McFarlane two innings of scoreless relief.
Saturday night brought more of the same with a game that was close for 2 1/2 before the Canes added nine unanswered runs prevailing 10-2 ensuring a series win.
Jordan Dubberly got the start, was replaced in the fifth by Federman who pickup up the win.
Bodanza, Walters and Anthony Arguelles all provided scoreless relief.
On the offense side Yohandy Morales hit his eighth HR, Villar had his first four hit game as a Cane and C Del C hit his second HR while going 2-3 with 3 RBI’s.
Sunday afternoon’s contest was a nail biter! It’s never easy to bring out the brooms and sweep a strong conference opponent and this game’s win was hard earned.
‘YoYo’ Morales gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the first with his team leading ninth HR.
The Tigers never give up and they tied it scratching a run across a run in the third and again in the seventh after Lala hit a solo shot in the third.
Jake Garland started for Miami and held Clemson to one run and 3 hits with 6 K in six innings of work. Carson Palmquist got his first work of the week taking over in the seventh.
After giving up the trying run in the seventh with his only fourth and fifth walks of the season Palmquist shut the door in the eighth and ninth. It seems there’s a new hero everyday and after Kayfus opened the UM ninth with at and came through it big time drilling Clemson’s hard throwing reliever Geoﬀrey Gilbert’s ﬁrst pitch deep to center for the Sac Fly RBI game winner.
I’ve been at the Light for many celebrations. I’ve seen series sweeps and both Regional and Super Regional wins celebrated on that ﬁeld.
The joyous postgame love this team showed Tony Sunday was truly special and stands with the revelries of the past. Like they say “It was emotional.”
I’m of the belief that our Canes were reborn this weekend and them Tar Heels up in Carolina best watch out when Miami gets up there April 23-25.
The entire UM lineup is hitting right now.
C Del C leads with a .364 ba, .423 ob% and 5 steals. Freshman sensation Yo-Yo Morales leads with 3 triples , 9 HR , 31 RBI , 77 total bases and a .588 slugging %. Adrian Del Castillo.303 is anywhere from top 2-5 in every oﬀensive category. Lala is an always reliable lead oﬀ bat. Villar is rock solid in the two hole and Toral , Rivera, Gil and Pitelli are all coming on stronger week by week. Palmquist, third in the nation with 9 saves is a lights out closer.
Bodanza, Walters, McFarlane, Arguelles and Dubberly have proven themselves to be trusted and capable set up arms as well as occasional spot starters. Rosario is a stud as Friday night starter. Garland has been a top notch midweek and weekend starter.
This season’s fortunes may well lie in the hands of our other two starters. veteran Federman and freshman Victor Mederos have both been up and down so far and their improvement could be the key to Miami attaining it’s ﬁrst goal, being one of the 16 NCAA hosts. Time will tell! Go Canes!!
