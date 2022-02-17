Florida State Parks and Florida Prepaid are partnering to encourage families to get outside and explore Florida’s award-winning state parks through the Junior Ranger Program as well as prepare for their little ranger’s future with a risk-free college savings plan.
As part of the promotion:
• 10 Florida children will be selected to receive a 1-Year Florida University Plan college scholarship valued at approximately $7,000 and a Junior Ranger gift pack.
• 25 runners-up will be selected to receive a Junior Ranger gift pack.
To enter go to:https://www.myfloridaprepaid.com/exploringeducation/
