As of Sept. 30, nearly 2.58 million people had Florida concealed-weapons licenses. Here were the counties with the most license holders:
— Miami-Dade County: 200,234
— Broward County: 180,048
— Palm Beach County: 142,316
— Hillsborough County: 139,277
— Orange County: 116,867
— Duval County: 111,501
— Pinellas County: 93,341
— Lee County: 90,506
— Brevard County: 85,742
— Polk County: 83,889
— Volusia County: 74,264
— Pasco County: 69,606
— Lake County: 62,947
— Marion County: 55,720
— Sarasota County: 52,020
