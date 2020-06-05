More South Dade senior football players are headed off to college.
Five seniors have signed with colleges during the spring period after four signed in December and four more in February, giving the Bucs a total of 13 signees in their 21-member senior class.
“It’s been extremely hectic especially at a time like this going through a pandemic, but I was able to communicate with the colleges a lot,” head coach Nate Hudson said. “It was bad timing with the situation that occurred with the pandemic, but at the end of the day they were able to graduate and they are able to further their careers. These guys don’t get a chance to graduate like we normally do and I just wish them all the success. As a community and at South Dade we are extremely proud of them.”
Leading rusher Chezzy Mathews has signed with Fort Valley State University in Georgia. Mathews rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns on 127 carries. He also caught nine passes for 60 yards.
Linebacker Tavarius Corbitt signed with Bluefield College in Virginia. Linebacker Bryan Valdes is headed to Clarke University in Iowa.
Defensive lineman Jaheem Wright signed with Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania. Offensive lineman Jarvis Poole inked with Judson
University in Illinois.
Class of 2019 quarterback Demetrius Burns signed with Southeastern University. Burns threw for 2,964 yards and 29 touchdowns with nine
interceptions and rushed for 188 yards and 10 scores in his lone season with the Bucs.
“Some of the guys don’t have the opportunity to play on the elite level as D-I prospects and I can relate to them,” Hudson said. “I was one of those kids that walked on (at Bethune-Cookman). I always share my dream with them because that was part of the growing process that elevated me to get me where I am. I tell them, ‘Listen I made it so don’t let that deter you just because you don’t get a chance to play at the University of Miami’s, Alabama’s, Clemson’s, and stuff like that.”
Having as many players sign to colleges is a major priority for Hudson and the program.
“We couldn’t have it any other way because being at an elite school at South Dade our desires are to be able to see these guys move on in life to become young men, husbands, and you never know where they may end up at,” Hudson said.
Senior standout defensive lineman Terrell Battle as well as versatile athlete Willie Thomas, who led the team in scoring (nine touchdowns and two 2-point conversions) and in receiving (22 catches, 367 yards, six touchdowns), and
offensive lineman Jose Paez remain unsigned.
Keshawn Washington (Miami), Jose Mirabal (FIU), Jonathan Denis (Oregon), Jaiden Francois (Nebraska), Trevon Sanders (Florida A&M), Jalin Wilson (Valdosta State), Kelvin Durham (Fort Valley State), and Harry Henderson (Pikeville) signed in the earlier signing periods.
“I’m just extremely proud,” Hudson said.
“I put this right there in terms of the championship because that’s the most important thing. You want to see the young men go out there, fulfill their dreams of playing football, and along the way get their education.”
