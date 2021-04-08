Another good week for Miami Baseball (16-8,10-7 ACC) as they won all four contests, a midweek rout at FIU and a weekend sweep of the Blue Devils back at the Light.
Canes have won five in a row and seven of eight moving up one spot to #18 in this weeks NCAA D-1 rankings. On Wednesday 3/31 @FIU the Hurricanes offense exploded in a 21-1 win.
Jordan Lala led off the game with a HR then the bats really got going when Miami opened the third with five straight hits by Anthony Villar,Yohandy Morales, Adrian Del Castillo, Christian Del Castillo and Alex Toral sparking a five run onslaught for a 6-0 Canes lead. Miami added two more in the fourth, six in the fifth and six in the sixth for an 18-0 lead.
Jake Garland pitched six scoreless innings earning the win. On Friday against Duke Daniel Federman took the mound replacing Freshman sensation and regular Friday starter Alejandro Rosario who was out and is day to day with a strained oblique.
Federman had a strong outing holding Duke to one run over six for the 3-1win. Carson Palmquist took the ball in the eighth and faced the minimum six batters over the last two with 4 Ks.
UM took a 1-0 lead in the first when Villar doubled and Morales hit a sac fly to bring him home. C Del C hit his first HR as a Hurricane in the third for a 2-0 lead.
Duke got one back in the fifth before Toral went deep with his third dinger of the year to close out the scoring. Somewhere Tony Gwynn is smiling.
On Saturday night Miami had 19 hits , all singles, 10 to the opposite field! Canes went up 2-0 in the first with RBI singles from A Del C and Toral.
Miami batted around in the second scoring six and putting this one away early up 8-0. Victor Mederos had 8 strikeouts over five for his first win in Saturday’s 11-5 victory securing the series.
C Del C led UM with 4 hits and A Del C, Villar and Freshman SS Dominic Pitelli each added 3.
Andrew Walters and Jake Smith each tossed two innings in relief surrendering only one unearned run after the sole error Miami made in the 36 innings played against FIU and Duke.
On Sunday Canes completed the sweep , their first of 2021. Duke opened the scoring with two doubles in the fifth going up 1-0. Miami 2 out 2 run HR by Morales, his team leading sixth. Jordan Dubberly went five with 7 Ks earning his first win. After Dubberly walked the first two batters of the sixth Anthony Arguelles came on and with two strikeouts shut Duke down. Palmquist took over in the eighth up 3-1 had 5 Ks closing shop over the 8th and 9th. UM scored four insurance runs in the eighth in the 7-1 win.
Some notes on our season to date— It’s looking like we have our own Mariano Rivera. Carson Palmquist has a 0.87 era in 11 appearances over 20 2/3 innings giving up only 7 hits and 2 runs with 3 BB ::35 K ratio and a college baseball leading 9 saves.
The Castillo brothers (Adrian.323,21 RBI,3 HR/Christian.341,22 RBI, Villar (.302,23 runs,4 HR), Morales (.294 with team leading 24 RBI, 6 HR and 59 total bases) and Lala (team leading 28 runs,18 BB and 8 steals) have led the way offensively with early season injured Gabe Rivera coming on strong in only 35 at bats (.343, 4 HR,a .686 slugging and a .455 on base average). Starting pitching, Rosario an absolute Stud, Mederos unlimited upside with improvement in every start, Federman and Dubberly both capable vying for weekend starts. Jake Garland set as midweek starter, Arguelles 4-0 as set up man, and both Alex McFarlane and Andrew Walters have been impressive. No info on experienced and reliable vets Ben Wanger and JP Gates neither of whom has been seen lately.
Next up , Wednesday 4/7 home vs FIU then three at #24 and very dangerous Pittsburgh over the weekend. Basketball update- Elijah Olaniyi has transferred back to Stony Brook. Chris Lykes will decide shortly between Arkansas and USC. Nysier Brooks has committed to Ole Miss and Earl Timber lake is undecided in the transfer portal.
No in person visits are allowed so Miami coaching staff has been on Zoom calls all day every day and like all programs in this crazy new aspect of recruiting are keeping their cards close to their vest. I have a list of eight targets I’ve heard about in the “rumor mill” that I’m tracking every day and hopefully we all will have some clarity very soon. That’s it, Go Canes.
