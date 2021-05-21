The Homestead Broncos unified flag football team won its second state championship.
They secured the title with a 50-0 win over Vero Beach in Jacksonville behind the leadership of head coach Frank Marion III, who has been guiding the program for eight years.
“I love it,” Marion said. “I love it even more for the team and the athletes because everyone loves to play football so it gives those athletes an opportunity to go out and show their skills.”
Marion credits having a consistent system for the Broncos’ success.
“It’s simple and it maximizes each athlete’s talent,” Marion said. “I don’t coach disabilities, I coach abilities of the athlete. So in the system I find the best fit for that athlete whether it’s at quarterback, receiver or running back. Once they find their fit, that’s what they do and they know what they’re going to do. I haven’t changed the playbook in the eight years I’ve been doing flag football. The system is consistent and easy for them to understand.”
The unified flag football program at Homestead consists of about 30 athletes and partners, which is split into two teams with the high performance team competing at the state championship.
The Broncos also won the 2019 state championship to go with the other titles at the 2018 National Games in Seattle, Wash., a tournament at Oklahoma State, the Swamp Bowl in Gainesville, and other tournaments in Orlando.
“Being the first unified champion school here in Miami, we take pride in all sports programs and push our athletes to be the best form of themselves whether it’s individual skills, team skills to our high performance unified teams,” Marion said. “Its a collective effort on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball," Marion said. "From Kamari and Twayne applying tremendous pressure on the quarterback making completions difficult defensively only allowing two first downs the whole game to the quick-striking offense orchestrated by Anthony, Daevon and Robert. I’m proud of my unified team and every athlete/unified partner that participates in numerous sports offered through Special Olympics here at Homestead Senior High.”
