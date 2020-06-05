Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Biscayne National Park is increasing recreational access.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Beginning Thursday June 4th, 2020, Biscayne National Park will reopen access to:
• Boca Chita from 9 AM to official sunset daily
• Elliott Key from 9 AM to official sunset daily
• Adams Key from 9 AM to official sunset daily
In addition the following spaces and programs continue to be available:
• Biscayne National Park waters
• Convoy Point canoe/
kayak ramp and greenspace from 9 AM to 5 PM daily
• Biscayne National Park Institute tours
With public health in mind, the following
locations remain closed at this time:
• Dante Fascell Visitor Center
• Camping and gatherings (picnic parties) at Boca Chita, Elliott Key, and Adams Key
• Gatherings (picnic parties) at Convoy Point
• Convoy Point boardwalk and jetty trail
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Biscayne National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service
provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full
operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious
diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website and Facebook. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
