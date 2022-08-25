Biscayne National Park today announced the reopening of the Convoy Point Jetty Trail. The trail has been closed since July 2021 while undergoing extensive repairs.
“We are excited to reopen the Convoy Point Jetty Trail with enhanced accessibility,” said Penelope Del Bene, superintendent, Biscayne National Park. “In a park that is over 95% ocean, this trail is an important resource for our
neighbors in the local community, as well as visitors from all over the world. Strategic planning and sustainable construction methods will ensure that the trail is available for many years, as the park will continue to face challenges from sea level rise and increased storm intensity.”
Hurricane Irma swept through the area in September 2017, causing damage to many of Biscayne National Park’s facilities. Irma’s storm surge flooded the Convoy Point Jetty Trail and heavily damaged the boardwalk.
In addition to the damage from this onetime event, the trail has also faced many years of erosion and frequent submersion during storms and major tidal events. Frequent closures due to weather events impacted popular activities along the trail, including bird watching, scenic viewing and fishing.
The project utilized funds allocated through Public Law 115-123 for national park units significantly impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. New sustainability measures were incorporated into the trails, including raising them, stabilizing trail shorelines and constructing an additional boardwalk that better meets the Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards (ABAAS).
Biscayne will host National Public Lands Day (NPLD) programming on September 24 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the Jetty Trail. These family-friendly activities include guided walks along the new trail at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. and a fishing clinic from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Biscayne Bay Aquatic Preserve will also be onsite with family activities from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Additionally, the Convoy Point Grounds and the Dante Fascell Visitor Center will remain open until 8 p.m. for visitors to enjoy the sunset by the bay. All programs are free and open to the public.
The Convoy Point Jetty Trail is situated at the Dante Fascell Visitor Center at 9700 SW 328th Street, nine miles east of Homestead, Florida.
Within sight of downtown Miami, Biscayne National Park protects a rare combination of subtropical islands, mangrove shoreline, biodiverse coral reefs, and 10,000 years of human history. The park is ninety-five percent water, and encompasses the northernmost Florida Keys. Most of the park is only accessible by boat.
Home to a vast array of species, visitors to Biscayne might encounter sea turtles, dolphins, sharks, stingrays and the West Indian manatee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.