As voted nationally by The Storage Space:
“Nestled between Biscayne Bay and the Everglades, Homestead is your home base for everything from wild adventures to serene sunrise paddles.
You don't even need to own a board: Biscayne National Park has paddle board rentals available at Dante Fascell Visitor Center, and Everglades Adventure Tours runs the only private, guided SUP tours of the park's remote waterways.
Prefer to go your own way? Glide across secluded Nine Mile Pond, just off Main Park Road, or put in at Flamingo Marina to explore the Everglades' south coast.
Get tropical as you explore the Keys via the islands of Florida Bay.
You're also just 80 miles from Ten Thousand Islands, where the exploration is as endless as it sounds.
Make it a weekend trip (or five) why don't you?”
