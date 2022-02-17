The Miami Hurricane Men were coming oﬀ two tough losses as they welcomed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the Watsco Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Canes were short handed as starting forward Jordan Miller, who has averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, was out with a leg injury.
Junior Anthony Walker started in place of Miller and on his 21st birthday had one of his career best games with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.
Miami had an early lead, then went 0-6 on three-point shots allowing the visitors a 9-0 run as they took a 19-12 lead. Miami’s inconsistent play continued in the ﬁrst 14 minutes and the Yellow Jackets extended their run to 30-10, and with 5:56 left in the opening frame, Miami found themselves down 14 following a three by Michael De Voe.
That was a wake up call and the home side righted the ship over the rest of the half hitting six consecutive shots on a 14-2 run, closing the deﬁcit to two, 36-34.
The teams went back-and-forth early in the 2nd half. Ga Tech was up 56-52 when Miami went oﬀ on a 20-5 run capped by a Charlie Moore three that put the Canes up 11 with 3:12 left. The visitors got no closer than seven the rest of the way in the 79-70 Miami win.
This was the third time this season UM overcame 14 point deﬁcits for wins having previously come back against North Texas and Syracuse.
All ﬁve Miami starters scored in double ﬁgures. Sam Waardenburg led the way with 19 while adding 8 boards and 5 assists. Kam McGusty had 17, Isaiah Wong 14, Moore 13 and Walker 12. De Voe was the games high scorer with 20.
Miami was now 17-7, 9-4 in conference and in a dog ﬁght with Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia for both NCAA tournament bids and seeding in the ACC conference tournament that would bring a ‘double-bye’.
Next up was on the road at the LJVM Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Feb. 12 to take on the (20-5,10-4) Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Wake was still smarting from a 92-84 loss at Miami on New Year’s Day when they went down 15 early, cut it to three numerous times, but never got closer.
Miami Head Coach Jim Larranaga had never beaten the Deacons on their ﬂoor, and the home side along with their rabid and tie dyed fans were anxiously awaiting the Canes arrival.
For Miami that arrival thing didn’t go very well. After boarding their ﬂight around 2:00 pm Friday afternoon a delay of 1/2 hour was announced for a maintenance issue. An hour later ,the UM group was told a plane would not be ready until 9:00 pm. Players were asked what they wanted to do and they came up with - “Let’s go to Outback,” so oﬀ to Hialeah it was for a ‘down under’ meal. Upon UM making their largest bill that location ever rang up as appetizers, entrees and deserts were devoured until the team bus headed to the airport at 9:00 for the ﬂight a half hour later.
The Canes group expected to be in their hotels before 5:00 pm Friday to prepare for the noon Saturday game. It turned out to be closer to 1:00 am Saturday. For most teams this could well be a killer both mentally and physically. This years Hurricane team has stared adversity in the face, over and over this season, and has never blinked. If this group walked in a diner and saw adversity on the menu I think they’d order it , maybe double helpings.
Now about the game…..of course Miami was down, as much as 13 in the ﬁrst half and 10 in the second.
Wake out rebounded Miami. Wake had more assists. Wake shot 54.9% from the ﬁeld, Miami 51.7%. Wake shot 42.9% from the three, Miami 38.9%. Normally a team that out rebounds and out shoots their opponent wins basketball games. Not last Saturday afternoon. Miami won 76-72.
The Canes forced 17 turnovers and scored 19 points oﬀ those Demon Deacon miscues. Wake Forest managed 0 points, as in zero, oﬀ Miami turnovers and that was the diﬀerence.
ACC season leader in points and assists, Alondes Williams was the games high scorer with 25. McGusty with 22 and Wong with 20 and game high 7 rebounds led the winners. Waardenburg added 12 points and Miller 8 along with 6 rebounds. Freshman Bensley Joseph brought 14 minutes of unbridled eﬀort, energy and inspiration to this win. This veteran group feeds oﬀ what this young man brings every game.
Next up at Louisville Feb. 16, and home against Virginia on Saturday Feb. 29 at 5:00.
This team needs and deserves your support. Please try and get to the Watsco for Saturday’s game. Miami is now 18-7 (10-4) and one game behind both Duke and ND in the ACC.
The LadyCanes are 14-10 (7-7) after a 69-53 road loss at ND, a ‘get the brooms out’ 76-59 win over rival Florida State last Sunday that completed a season sweep and a Tuesday Feb. 15, 71-55 road win at Virginia.
Next up is Pittsburgh at home Feb. 17, at Georgia Tech Feb. 20, at Virginia Tech Feb. 24 and home against Clemson on Feb. 27.
If the LadyCanes can win three of the four and get a win or two in the ACC tournament they will have a great shot at an NCAA March Madness bid.
Baseball - opening day is Friday, Feb. 21. The Canes play a four game series against Towson this weekend. Friday at 7:00, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 and Sunday at 1:00.
Media Day was Tuesday Feb. 15 and we were given a tour of the new high tech indoor training facility, interviews with the coaches and players, viewed batting practice and received free Mark Light Milkshakes!
Head Coach Gino DiMare announced the weekend starters. Alejandro Rosario will go Friday night. Carson Palmquist and Jake Garland will start Saturday’s game although no decision yet on who pitches which game. Alex McFarlane will start Sunday. Last years setup man Andrew Walters will take over Palmquist’s role as the primary closer and the young man sounded ready, willing and able in his interview. Freshmen New Yorkers Rafe Schlesinger and Gage Ziehl will share setup duties with Sarasota Freshman Karson Ligon. Pitching is deep and the teams strength.
Associate Head Coach/ Pitching, JD Arteaga expressed a high level of conﬁdence in this years staﬀ. The downfall of last years team was run production. Assistant Coach/Catchers/Hitters , Norberto Lopez , expressed it succinctly, “ hitting and run production are not the same.” These Canes need to put numbers up on the scoreboard if a trip to Omaha is down the road.
Big bats we know about are YoYo Morales, Jacob Burke , CJ Kayfus, and Max Romero Jr.
SS par excellence Dominic Pitelli more than holds his own at the plate.
Who will be the new contributors at 2B and the OF and what will they bring are the questions and the answers will be the determinant of the 2022 Hurricanes Baseball success.
Go Canes!
