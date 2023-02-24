MEN’S BASKETBALL -
The AP and USA Coaches Polls were released on Monday and the Hurricane Men continue to rise. Miami is up to number 13 in the AP poll and number 11 in the Coach’s poll.
The Canes are in the hunt for an ACC regular season championship, a double-bye in the ACC Conference Tournament and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Miami hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in front of a sellout crowd of 7,972 last Saturday. The Hurricanes won their sixth straight game and improved to 15-0 at home this season.
The Canes prevailed 96-87 in a game in which both teams shot lights out, but it was the Miami defense forcing 19 turnovers and scoring 34 points off those miscues that made the difference.
Wake Forest shot 55.2% from the floor, 42.9% from the three-point line and 100% from the charity stripe. Rarely would a team lose with those numbers but that’s what this Miami team does. They consistently score off their defensive play.
Isaiah Wong scored 27 and Nijel Pack a season high 24. Norchad Omier had 17 points on 7-8 shooting, while Jordan Miller added 14.
Miami Coach Jim Larranaga said”… what I am most proud of is these guys continue to compete home and away.”
The Canes (23-5, 14-4) were up in Blacksburg, Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 21st to face the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassel Coliseum.
The Hokies started their season 10-1 then lost seven in a row, and have now won five of their last eight including wins over Duke, Virginia and Pittsburgh.
The Canes met every challenge against the Hoaks in a 76-70 win. Miami showed heart all evening and stymied the hosts a every turn. This was not a ‘pretty game’. Neither team could make a basket early. Va Tech went up nine, 17-8 in the eighth minute. The Hurricanes went up 20-19 three minutes later when Bensley Joseph hit a three pointer. The game went back and forth with neither team leading by more than three.
Nijel Pack made a layup with 1:31 to put Miami up 33-31.It was a lead the Canes never surrendered. Isaiah Wong hit a three in the last minute of the half for a 36-31;advantage before the Hoaks made a free throw and the half ended 36-32.
Miami scored the first five in the second frame going up 41-32 but there is no quit in V Tech. They closed to 43-42 and 45-44 but never could break the Canes who counter punched all game.
Norchad Omier hit two free throws midway through the half for Miami’s largest lead, 57-47. Miami’s lead was cut to three at 61-58 but never closer. Omier had his 12th double-double of the year with a co-game high 17 points and 14 rebounds. Pack had 16, Miller 11 and Bensley J 10. Isaiah Wong was the fifth Cane scoring in double digits. His 13 gave him 1,723 for his career and moved him into the 5th spot of all time scoring at The U. ‘Zay’ passed both Tim James and Robert Hite on his way to #5.
Tonight’s win was the 7th consecutive ACC win, the most since the 2012-13 Championship season.
Miami is back home on Saturday, Feb. 25th at 4:00 for a rival game against Florida State. The team is asking everyone who attends to wear Orange and ‘Orange Out’ the Watsco Center.
The regular season finale and Senior Day is Saturday, March 4th at 6:00 against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Both remaining games are extremely important for seeding in both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Please come and help pack the house.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL -
When NCAA Tournament time comes around teams are considered in, out, or on the bubble. Right now the LadyCanes find themselves on the ‘in’ side but need wins to stay off the bubble.
On Thursday, Feb. 16th, Miami hosted Clemson and great shooting, earned the Canes a 59 to 54 victory.
A 23-11 second quarter advantage on 10-11 from the floor gave Miami a 38-29 halftime lead that they never surrendered. Destiny Harden led with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. Haley Cavinder added 17 and was +13 while on the floor.
Freshman center Kyla Oldacre played only 16:39 and was a game leading +15 while in the game.
On Sunday, Feb. 19th, Miami took to the road to face the Syracuse Lady Orange. The Canes got off to a slow start. Their only lead was 4-2 and they held it for only 0:42. Syracuse went up eight, 19-11 in Q1 and took a 37-28 lead into the break. Miami played the Orange even, 40-40 in the second half but it was never enough as they fell 77-68.
Harden again led Miami with 19 and 8 boards. Lola Pendande scored 15 and Haley C. had 11. The LadyCanes (17-10, 10-6) came out flat after the long trip and paid the price.
Next up is a trip to Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 23rd, before the LadyCanes return home on Sunday, Feb. 26th at noon against Virginia. Sunday is Senior Day and the last game before the ACC Tournament. Please come on out and support and give thanks to these wonderful student-athletes who have given so much over the past few years.
BASEBALL -
While Basketball is still in full swing I’ll do my best to give limited coverage of baseball goings on.
Opening Day was last Friday night with the Penn State Nittany Lions in town for a weekend series. The opener did not go well.
Sophomore Gage Ziehl who came out of the bullpen as a freshman got the start and was hit hard. Ziehl gave up 9 hits, and 5 runs in 2.0 innings. Miami never got close and Penn St won 9-5.
The Hurricanes came out focused and aggressive at the plate in game two. Karson Ligon started and went 6.2 giving up only 1 run and 2 hits in a 10-2 Canes win.
Zach Levenson led the offensive attack going 3-4 with 2 HR. Edgardo Villegas was 3-5 with a HR and Carlos Perez 2-3 also with a dinger.
There was no drama Friday or Saturday night. For the Miami faithful there was stunning disappointment on Friday and hopeful relief on Saturday. Sunday afternoon, with the series win on the line, brought nine innings of tension before a sense of hopelessness with the Canes down 2-1 with no one on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Drama that Hollywood couldn’t make up was next.
The Canes last stand started well with a Dominic Pitelli single but he missed a bunt signal and ran on a 3-1 pitch to Dario Gomez and was out stealing. Gomez struck out on the next pitch and it was doom and gloom with Miami down to their last out.
Villegas was up next and brought some light with a base hit. Last year’s team MVP CJ Kayfus was up next.
Kayfus was 1-10 over the weekend coming into the at bat. Kayfus swung at the first pitch from Penn St. Reliever Steven Miller and hit it over the right field wall to give the Canes a 3-2 win. Drama to elation in a heartbeat. That at bat is something the team can feed off all season long.
Alejandro Rosario started and was excellent. Freshman Chris Scinta went one inning pitching Miami out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth. It was the Walters brothers on the hill from there.
Newcomer Brian got two strikeouts in the seventh before handing the ball to his First Team AllAmerican reliever brother Andrew who shut the visitors down over the last two frames with 5 Ks. After midweek games against Stetson and Indiana State the Canes host Dartmouth on Feb. 24-25-26. Come on down to ‘The Light’.
FOOTBALL -
Shannon Dawson is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaces Josh Gattis, who has left the program. Dawson will run a spread offense that he employed with much success at Houston.
Lance Guidrey has left Marshall and is the new defensive coordinator. Guidrey replaces Kevin Steele who has taken the defensive coordinator position at Alabama.
Derek Nicholson has left Cincinnati to be Miami’s new linebacker coach replacing Charlie Strong, Kevin Smith has left Miami to return to Ole Miss as running backs coach. Spring practice opens March 4.
Be well all and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.