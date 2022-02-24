Hurricane Baseball had a great opening weekend.
The Towson University Tigers were at Mark Light Stadium for a four game visit. The Tigers put up a fight Friday night going up 7-5 after 5 1/2 before the Canes plated five in the bottom of the frame and never looked back on their way to a 10-8 opening night victory.
Alejandro Rosario was the starter, Jordan Dubberly came on in relief for the win. The Miami pitching staff had 14 strikeouts and this years closer, Andrew Walters had 4 in the last 1 2/3 earning the save.
SS Dominic Pitelli was 4-4 with a HR and 4 RBI. Transfer Jacob Burke homered in his first game as a Cane. Another transfer, C Max Romero Jr. was 2-4 with two doubles and 2 RBI. Freshman Lorenzo Carrier drilled a triple for his first hit on the way to a 7-14, 9 RBI, 2 HR weekend. Carrier and 1B CJ Kayfus each had a hit all four games. Kayfus was 7-15 with 4 RBI. Romero Jr., 3B Yoyo Morales and 2B Dorian Gonzalez Jr. also homered over the weekend.
Miami scored 45 runs against Towson with 13-2 and 11-2 wins Saturday followed by a 11-1 romp on Sunday.
Last years All-American closer Carson Palmquist is a starter this year and went 5.0 with 7 Ks for the win in Saturday’s day game.
Jake Garland took the hill for the night affair and threw 6.0 with 8 Ks and 0 earned runs.
Alex McFarlane went 5.0 with 6 Ks and gave up only 2 hits and 0 runs for Sunday’s win.
Pitching is a strength this year, sixteen different arms contributed to ‘the Sweep’ of the Tigers.
Last years main problem was run production. If this series was a preview of what can be expected of Miami’s bats this year, the sky well could be the limit for this team.
Next up is a midweek game against the FAU Owls and a three game series with the Harvard Crimson 2/25-27. All will be played at The Light.
Bubbles, as we near NCAA Tournament time, we hear more and more about March Madness and which teams may or not be deserving of a bid to compete. Those teams that can be argued to be deserving but have not yet secured a bid are said, in Basketball Tournament parlance, to be “On The Bubble”.
Miami has two such teams, LadyCanes first.
It’s been an uphill climb this season for the LadyCanes.
Returning starters Mykea Gray and Destiny Harden have been recovering from injury most of the year. ACC Women’s Basketball is likely the toughest conference top to bottom in the USA.
There are no easy games, especially on the road. Miami had dug themselves a hole and found themselves at 12-10, 5-7 ACC after a loss at Notre Dame on Feb. 10.
Coach Meier and the players picked up their shovels on Feb. 13 and beat FSU at home by 17, traveled to Virginia on Feb. 15 for a 16 point win, returned home for a 10 point win against Pittsburgh on Feb. 17 and flew to Atlanta on Feb.20 and took down #16 Georgia Tech by 12.
With four wins in eight days , now 16-10, 9-7 ACC, the LadyCanes are “On the Bubble”.
The key elements in the turnaround have been the return of Harden and the continued inspiring play of ACC Freshman of the Week , Ja’Leah Williams.
Grad student Kelsey Marshall has provided leadership and consistent scoring. Senior Karla Erjavec has taken over duties at the point and the offense is running smoothly.
This is a difficult league for freshman and after early bumps in the road Jasmyne Roberts has developed into a confident consistent contributor.
The Canes are away on Feb. 24 against #24 Virginia Tech before returning home Sunday Feb. 27 at 4:30 for Senior Day when they face Clemson.
The LadyCanes deserve support and I hope they have the crowd they deserve.
In the science world of “Bracketology” the men are ‘in the Tournament’ as I write this on Tuesday night awaiting the Canes game at Pittsburgh, who last week routed the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Now 19-8, 11-5 and in 4th place in the ACC the Hurricanes have no paint, guess who 24. Final score UVA 74 - UM 71. Wah, how, can’t be! But it was.
Miami shot 9 free throws Saturday and on our home court, the opponents shot 25. I’ll end this rant with tonight’s result.
Coming up are Virginia Tech, 3 pm, Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Watsco. Then at Boston College, 9 pm, March 2 and at Syracuse, 1 pm, March 5. Please come out on Saturday.
ACC Tournament starts in Brooklyn NY on Tuesday March 8.
The game is on and here’s how the 1st half went. Miami was on fire early up as much as 12.
At the 15:00 mark, UM 14 - Pitt 7. 10:00, UM 20 -Pitt 14. 5:00, UM 34 - Pitt 22. At the half, UM 47 - Pitt 27. UM shot a lights out 19-32 (59.4%) and turned Pitt over 11 times while committing only 3.
Moore had 14 and McGusty 13 in the opening frame. I wish I could say it’s over but I’ve been around way to long. It actually got better for much of the second half.
At 15:00 it was UM 59 - Pitt 36, 10:00 UM 67 - Pitt 42, 5:00 UM 77 - Pitt 50. The final was 85-64 as the Canes improved to 20-8, 12-5 ACC.
The lead reached 30 when McGusty hit a three that put Miami up 80-50 just inside five minutes to go.
Moore and McGusty led the scoring with 19 each.
Waardenburg and Miller each had 12.
Please come out on Saturday at 3:00. Tickets are $8.00 on StubHub right now. Go Canes!
