Balmeceda Wins Prestigious Awards

Posted: Friday, May 10, 2019 12:30 am

Posted: Friday, May 10, 2019 12:30 am
Balmeceda Wins Prestigious Awards By Christopher Stock South Dade News Leader

South Dade star wrestler Brevin Balmeceda capped his high school career with

a fourth state championship.

The Oklahoma State signee who has been named 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Wrestling after a 61-1 season has also received national recognition by being named the Southeast Region winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service announced by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“It’s an awesome feeling especially since it’s what I do best and to be recognized for it is pretty cool especially at a national level,” Balmeceda said. “I worked for it so I’m glad people could see it and recognize it.”

Balmeceda, who went 331-18 on the mat in his high school career, carries a 3.79 GPA and is a member of Best Buddies to help mentor mentally challenged students and also served as a mentor for the Special Olympics.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Balmeceda said of his work away from the mat.

South Dade, led by Balmeceda and three other individual state champs, won its sixth consecutive state championship in March.

“It was a feeling of relief that we finally did it and a feeling of that we’ve got to keep it going,” Balmeceda said. “It’s not over.”

With his high school career complete, Balmeceda has been able to reflect on his accomplishments, which includes being only the second four-time state champ in Dade County history.

“Now that it’s finally over I’ve gotten to see it,” Balmeceda. I didn’t really get to see it while I was in the process of wrestling. I get to see that maybe taking second at nationals or taking third in state (as a freshman) all helped me get to where I am.”

Balmeceda is recovering from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and will be headed to Oklahoma State on June 8 where he will take two summer classes. He will then return home for a short time before beginning the fall semester in Stillwater.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “It’s another level. When I was training I wasn’t only training for high school, I was training for college and for the national tournament. I wasn’t just a high school wrestler. I was training to be next level so I think when I get up there I’ll be prepared.”

Posted in on Friday, May 10, 2019 12:30 am.

