“Rita,” the bald eagle that received international attention last year when her and her mate, “Ron,” were featured on a live nest cam in conjunction with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, was found in critical condition with a severely broken right wing.
She was transported to Wildlife Rescue of Dade County last night by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers where she was initially evaluated and stabilized by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County staff members. She was then brought to Zoo Miami’s Animal Hospital where Chief of Animal Health, Dr. Gwen Myers and Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Gaby Flacke, worked with the Animal Health Team to perform a series of radiographs as well as an in-depth examination. In addition, she received antibiotics, pain medication, fluids, vitamins, and wound care.
Radiographs confirmed a severe compound fracture of the right wing. The Animal Health Team is continuing to stabilize her while determining the best surgical options for her care.
Had it not been for the rescue of this bird, she surely would not have survived. Though she remains in critical condition, she at least now has an opportunity for survival. It is apparent that she was in this state for an extended period of time prior to rescue and therefore is at increased risk for overwhelming infection and other complications.
Zoo Miami’s Animal Health Team will work closely with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County to evaluate the best options moving forward.
